Stray Dog Dragged by Man on Motorbike at Maryhill, Arrested

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a stray dog was tied to a rope behind the bike and dragged by a man at Maryhill here on May 22.

Last month on April 22, a stray dog was tied with a rope behind a motorbike and dragged for miles by two men near Surathkal. Later both the men were arrested by the police. In a similar incident that took place on May 22, two men were seen dragging a stray dog tied with rope to their motorbike at Maryhill.

The incident was reported to the police and a case was registered in the Kavoor police station. And on the same evening, the culprit was arrested by the Kavoor police under the Prevention of cruelty against animals and the Epidemic Diseases Act as they were found wandering for non-essential purposes.

The culprit Erayya (45), a native of Gulbarga was traced by the Kavoor police and taken into custody.

