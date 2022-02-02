Street dog given farewell after youth ran car over it



Bengaluru: Hundreds of animal lovers participated in the last rites of Lara – the street dog who was killed after a youth deliberately ran his luxury Audi car over it. Sandalwood actress turned politician Ramya also joined the crowd assembled to the mourn the demise.

The cremation of Lara was done as per the Hindu rituals at Sumanahalli animal crematorium on Tuesday. The body was brought to the crematorium in an ambulance.

Gayathri, who fed Lara since she was a puppy, was also present. School children also joined the mourning and condemned the death by holding posters against animal cruelty. They also brought flowers for the deceased canine.

Actress Ramya speaking after the cremation stated, “Accidents do happen. Human beings do commit mistakes. But, in this case, the dog has been run over deliberately. We couldn’t tolerate this act. Laws regarding animals are not strict in our country. The accused pay Rs 50 and come out. Empathy is not be only for human beings, it should also be there for the animals.”.

She urged the government to strengthen the laws against animal cruelty.

Earlier, condemning the act, Ramya had appealed on social media for animal lovers to attend the cremation of Lara. After the cremation, she thanked people who “loved and cared” for Lara. She said they inspired her.

Karnataka police have booked FIR against a 23-year-old youth for deliberately running his luxury Audi car on Lara, while it was sleeping by the roadside. The accused was identified as Adhi, son of an industrialist and belongs to a political family. He was arrested and given bail on the same day.

The case was lodged at Siddapur police in Bengaluru on the complaint by M.S. Badri Prasad, a resident of Jayanagar, where the incident took place. According to the complaint, the accused had taken reverse and deliberately ran his car over the sleeping dog.

The complainant has stated that the accused Adhi drove purposefully with an intention of killing the street dog. The dog was found dead on Tuesday morning. The complainant had asked for legal action against the youth for the crime. The investigation is on.

The case has been booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 Section 11, IPC Section 428. The CCTV footage has gone viral on social media and provoked outrage among the public.