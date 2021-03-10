Spread the love



















Street play-‘Badalaada Jagattu’ organised by St Aloysius PU College

Mangaluru: The outbreak of pandemic COVID -19 has affected the entire society. This was depicted effectively by the students and staff of the Arts Department, St Aloysius PU College through a street play, titled “Badalaada Jagattu”, based on the pandemic situation and the world thereafter. It presented snapshots of the crisis, effects of lock down on people and the environment.



The play, written by Dr Sudha, Assistant Professor, Department of Kannada, St Aloysius College( Autonomous ) was directed by Raghav Suri and Kiran, Costume Designer, members of Journey Theatre group.

The play was first performed on 23 February at St Aloysius PU College Campus. With both Staff and students taking up roles in the play, it was widely appreciated by all. On 6 March 2021, it was also performed at Kankanady Market and State Bank. The play helped people to realize the societal changes during the pandemic and also gave a message to the audience to visualize the environment in the coming decades and encouraged them to accept the ‘new normal’.

The student artists were Shreesha S Banakar, Ms Srisha B R, Ms Shravya N Adka, Ms Rupa and Ms Jahnavi of I PU and Ms Kshithi S Manai, Ms Anusha, Ms Naomi Anah, Ms Sanjana Shetty, Ms Shirelene Jewel Maben and Ms Gagana of II PU. Dr Gladwin Pamela Fernandes, Mrs Bhavya S and Ms Sharanya L Mahesh from the Department of Arts also took part in the street play.