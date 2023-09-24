Street Play by Students of Roshni Nilaya at Milagres Church Bring Awareness on Drug Abuse

Mangaluru: The educational hub of Mangaluru, comprising five universities, seven medical colleges, and over a dozen engineering colleges, apart from innumerable arts and science colleges, the drug menace has been increasing among the youth, and it is shocking to hear many youths getting caught for selling or consuming drugs/ganja. In January 2023, nine medicos including a medical doctor and a surgeon were arrested on charges of consuming and peddling Cannabis. The student population of Mangaluru is estimated to be more than fifty thousand in number, and they come from all over India. Anxious parents across India and abroad read with disbelief that students of medicine and practitioners of medicine had degenerated into becoming drug peddlers. The question uppermost in the minds of everybody now is how many more are entrapped in the drugs quagmire?

While many social organizations, police departments and other like-minded people are putting a lot of effort into curbing drug activities in Mangaluru, even the Diocese of Mangaluru under the leadership and guidance of Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangaluru has also geared up to fight against the drug menace with the theme “Say NO to Drugs”, and various campaigns and sessions have been conducted. And in August 2023, in preparation for the upcoming anti-drug campaign within the diocese of Mangalore, a half-day workshop was held to equip trainers with the skills necessary to advocate against drug abuse. The workshop, titled ‘Mastering anti-drug advocacy’, was held at the Bishop’s House in Kodialbail, Mangaluru.

Most Rev Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru, addressing the trainers stressed the importance of the campaign’s mission and the pivotal role of the resource team in shaping a healthier and drug-free community. The bishop emphasized the gravity of the situation, saying, “Families with drug-addicted youth are broken. Parents are helpless. We have a few counselling centres. Prevention is better than cure. I need your support to save our families and youth. The workshop featured prominent speakers who shared their insights and expertise to empower the trainers for this vital campaign. This module will be instrumental in providing consistent anti-drug advocacy training across parishes and institutions, ensuring that the message of the campaign reaches far and wide.

Apart from campaigns/sessions/talks on drug prevention, quite a few Walkathons were organized to raise awareness on Drug addiction in Mangaluru, especially among the youth- and one such walkathon is planned on Monday, 25 September 2023 at 3 pm, which starts at Padua Institutions and ending at St Sebastian Church, Bendore, Mangaluru.

Apart from youth, drug dependency can be seen in all occupations, educational levels, and socioeconomic classes, and it is the most prevalent of psychiatric disorders worldwide. It is one of the four crises of the 21st century that threatens public health, political and economic stability and social structures of many countries. In developing countries, due to the young population, addiction is one of the major problems encountered. There are hardly any studies or survey undertaken in Mangaluru, to assess the drug problem among the student population. However, from the several seizures affected by the Police and other agencies, an approximate assessment can be attempted. And one among many solutions to prevent drug abuse is through campaigns, awareness programmes, walkathons, and street plays.

Heeding to the call given by the Mangaluru Diocese Bishop for an addiction society “ANTI DRUG – MONTH” (September 1-30), and in support of the police commissioner of Mangalore for “Addiction-free Mangalore”, students from various departments of Schools of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Valencia, Mangaluru held Street Plays in the parking space of Milagres Church, Hampankatta, Mangaluru at 5 pm on Saturday, 23 September after the mass and also on Sunday, 24 September after the English mass and before the Children’s mass at 9.10 am.

The teaching faculty of Roshni Nilaya who accompanied around 15 students were- Mrs Cecilia Goveas-Associate Professor and HoD of Economics; Dr Sandar Sunitha Lobo- Associate Professor & HoD of Psychology; Ms Sarik Ankitha- Assistant Professor and HoD of Criminology; and Dr Kiran Prasad B- Assistant Professor & HoD of Sociology. Among the clergy of Milagres Church who graced the occasion were Fr Bonaventure Nazareth-Parish Priest Fr Robin Santhumayor- Assistant Parish Priest; Fr Michael Santhumayor- Principal, Milagres Degree College; and Fr Uday Fernandes- Headmaster, Milagres CBSE School. Sylvester Mascarenhas Vice President of Milagres Church Pastoral Parishad and Ms Lynette Fernandes- coordinator of 21 Commission of the church.

Speaking on the occasion ACP Mahesh Kumar said “Under the able leadership and support of our police commissioner Anuapm Agarwal we have introduced the programme to reduce substance-addiction, predominantly alcohol,gambling and online addiction among people, especially youth. We are also cracking down on drug dealers and consumers. We screen youth and others for alcohol and substance dependence; suicidal ideation; stress; misbehaviour with the public or colleagues; and chronic illness. The case history of the personnel, along with family dynamics, is assessed by the therapists and the details are submitted to the consultant psychiatrist. In our efforts to curb the drug menace in the City.DK we also need the support of the public, where they can inform us quickly when they see any drug dealing going on or anyone consuming drugs/ganja.



Speaking on the occasion, Fr Bonaventure Nazareth said, “There is an urgency of addressing the drug crisis in the city. If we are insensitive to the present crisis of drug menace in the city, we will be criminals. When we join forces with the government and the police department, working for the same cause, it becomes easier to battle this fight. Our families with drug abuse cases, youth and children are suffering. I am grateful to the students and staff of Roshni Nilaya for arranging this street play, thereby bringing awareness on drug abuse and also its prevention. I call upon all the parishioners and others to respond to this initiative, transcending all borders of caste, creed, religion, and language, and work together to bring about a positive change in society.”

To tackle drug abuse among youth/students, what is immediately needed is imparting education about the effects that substance abuse disorders can have not only on their minds and bodies but also on their academic success and future careers. The responsibility of each student to report even suspected abuse from a classmate and also on recognizing the signs and symptoms of this disorder are also necessary. This education combined with classes on self-care and coping with stress can be helpful for students, and alleviate any drug-abuse on campus. In the education map of India, Mangaluru has a pre-eminent place of honour and distinction. All citizens of Mangaluru, every educational institution, every agency, every student, has a solemn duty to uphold this legacy, as also to contribute their efforts to take this great city to still more glorious heights.

