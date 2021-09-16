Street Vendors to get ID Cards, Trade Licenses from MCC under ‘Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana’..

Spread the love



















Street Vendors to get ID Cards,Trade Licenses from Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) under “Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihood Campaign” from 19 September until 30 September

Mangaluru: Two days ago, the officials of Mangaluru City Corporation went around the city and evicted illegal street vendors and razed a couple of petty shops encroached on Corporation property. As of now if you look around the City, practically every footpath, even the brand new wide footpath have been encroached by street vendors, mobile canteens, and all other kinds of illegal trades, which has created hardships for pedestrians to walk on the footpaths or also hard to find a suitable parking space, with all the prime spaces taken over by street vendors. And now we are hearing that MCC under “Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihood Campaign” is issuing Identity Cards, Trade Licenses from 19 September until 30 September.



So what would be the fate of the real business owners who are operating their business paying all the taxes, utility bills, rent etc, where as the street vendors can run their trade with no expenses whatsoever, and they will enjoy all the benefits by paying a ENORMOUS amount of Rs 50 as Registration Fee? As per the circular received from Akshy Sridhar-MCC Commissioner states-” Following the directives of the Supreme Court to implement Street Vendors Policy, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India has passed Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 and the Karnataka Government has issued Karnataka Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Rules 2020″.

RAIDS ON ILLEGAL STREET VENDORS/PETTY SHOPS ON 15 SEPTEMBER….

“Correspondingly, Support to Urban Street Vendors (SUSV) is set up under the “Deen Dayal Antyodyaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihood Campaign”. As per SUSV guidelines , Street Vendors survey programs have been organised within the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC ) limits. Identity cards and Street Vending trade licenses will be issued to the street vendors within the MCC limits from 19.09.2021 to 30.09.2021 during the course of the survey”.

“During the survey, all the street vendors are requested to compulsorily produce their Ration Card, Voter ID, Adhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Bank pass book, documents of registration under Street Vendors Organisation. Original and Xerox copies of Covid19 Vaccination Certificate and QR Code generated for Digital Transaction, Mobile number linked to Aadhar Card, photograph of the place where the trade is being conducted, family photograph and their passport size photographs. All street vendors have to pay Rs 50/- as registration fees and receive appropriate receipt from the surveyor”.

With all the Benefits, Government loans, Free Space, no worries of paying rent or utility bills etc- it looks like being a Street Vendor is much better than a Shop Owner, who has all kinds of worries, overhead expenditure, tax payment, rent and utility expenses etc. Not that I am against the street vendors, but the way they occupy the prime spaces/footpaths in the City, it has been hard for motorists to park the vehicles, and inconvenience for pedestrians to walk freely since many of these street vendors have occupied footpaths and walking areas.

While MCC is nice in providing ID cards, Trade licenses, they should also provide a few designated areas for these street vendors and hawkers, rather than allow them to operate their petty businesses wherever they feel like, and put the motorists and pedestrians in hardship. Seems like yet another blunder created by the Modi government in implementing this Yojana for vote bank, thereby putting other people’s lives in jeopardy.

