‘Strict Action & Suspension of Driving Licences for Repeated Violators’- Warns Top Cop

‘Strict Action & Suspension of Driving Licence for Repeated Violators’- Warns Top Cop/Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep R Jain

Mangaluru: During the SC/ST grievances meeting held at Police Commissioner’s Conference Hall on Sunday, 26 March 2023, Mangaluru Police Commissioner aka Top Cop Kuldeep R Jain gave a warning that the police will initiate action and recommended suspension of driving license of habitual/repeated traffic violators, to the RTO.

“It has been noted that those who are repeatedly committing traffic violations have a notion that by paying fines, they can continue to violate the rules. Such kind of attitude of these repeated violators will be stopped. Steps will be taken to suspend driving licenses if violations such as triple ride, helmetless riding, rash and reckless riding are repeated.” added the police commissioner.

A leader from the community brought to the notice of the police officers that a few private bus drivers are seen using earphones while driving. The WhatsApp number should be pasted on buses to help the public register complaints about such violations, he said. A Dalit leader raised the issue of the ganja menace in the Chembugudde area. In response, the commissioner said that ganja consumption and peddling should be brought to the notice of the police immediately rather than waiting for the beat police meeting. The police commissioner in reply said, “The police will act immediately on receiving such complaints, and severe punishment will be slapped on such accused”.

Photos for Illustration Only

School Buses parked on Bendoorwell Road (near st Theresa School) on daily basis leading to traffic Congestion

Another community leader pointed out that parking of many school vehicles on Bendoorwell road near St Theresa School leads to traffic congestion at Bendoorwell daily. The top cop said that he will direct the concerned traffic police in that area to look into it. The participants also raised the issue of the use of loudspeakers, and DJs till late at night and demanded action against the same, and the top cop assured that he will take action when it happens again.

