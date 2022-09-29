Strict Action to be Taken Against Illegal Sand Mining – DC M Kurma Rao

Udupi: “The district administration has acted strictly whenever any complaint was received about Illegal sand mining or stone mining in the district. We will not give any chance for illegal mining activities in the district”, said M Kurma Rao, deputy commissioner of Udupi district.

He was speaking after participating in the media interaction programme held by the Udupi district working Journalists association at the Patrika Bhavan, Udupi on September 29.

The district is at the top level in imposing fines for Illegal mining activities. In the coming days, we will coordinate with the revenue department, Police and the RTO.

Sand under the jurisdiction of gram panchayats in the Udupi district is allowed to be extracted from October 5. The CEO said that 35 sand bars for the extraction of sand have been identified in Karkala, Hebri, Kaup, Kundapur and Byndoor taluk panchayats. The availability of sand has been estimated at 49,903 tonnes.

DC Kurma Rao also said that the district administration has considered water leaking from trucks transporting fish as a serious matter and a permanent solution will be worked out with the police department to prevent this. Many complaints were received in the past also with regard to environmental pollution and other problems caused by trucks carrying fish.

The pending work of concreting the national highway 169A near the Indrali railway overbridge (RoB) on the Malpe-Udupi-Manipal-Agumbe stretch will commence on October 1.

The Udupi district administration has enhanced safety measures at St Mary’s Island. As per the demand of tourists, a selfie point construction is underway. After monitoring the condition of the sea, tourists will be allowed to visit the Island soon, he said.

District information officer Manjunath, State working Journalist’s Association Rep Kiran Manjanbailu, District president Alevoor Rajesh Shetty, General Secretary Nazir Polya and Treasurer Umesh Marpalli were present. Chethan Matapai compered the programme.

