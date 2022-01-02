Strict Vigil at Belagavi border, Tight Measures at Check Posts: CM Bommai

Belagavi: There has been a spike in Corona, Omicron cases in the last one week. This is especially high in Maharashtra with Mumbai in the lead. We have issued instructions for strict vigil in border districts as the region has high business interaction with Mumbai, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons at Belagavi airport Bommai said, only those who have been double dose vaccinated and have RTPCR test report are being allowed to enter the state. Not only the Belagavi check post, even other check posts around have been asked to tighten measures. Border areas of neighboring Vijayapura district too has been asked to tighten its check posts. About 11 check posts have been put up in Vijayapura district. Though the tight measures would cause a bit of inconvenience to passengers, it is inevitable in the interest of public health in Belagavi district, he said.

Vaccination Drive

A vaccination drive for children aged 15 to 18 years is being launched on January 3. Instructions have been issued to implement it in a systematic way. Prime Minister Modi’s desire to bring the children within secure bio-bubble is being realised through the vaccination drive to be launched on January 3. Vaccination would be held on January 10 for those who are over 60 years old with comorbidities, Bommai said.

Fully prepared to tackle Corona

“We should be prepared to prevent the spread of Corona and also face any challenging exigencies. Oxygen supply companies have been contacted to ensure adequate timely supply unlike the shortages witnessed last time. District and taluk hospitals have been instructed to get their oxygen plants ready to function. Action has been taken to keep 4000 oxygen beds ready. Indents are being prepared to procure adequate stock of medicines,” he said.

Decision on extending night curfew after discussion

Replying to a question about any possibility of extending the night curfew, Bommai said, a decision in this regard would be taken after discussing about prevailing Covid situation and spread of the pandemic in Bengaluru. When asked whether lock-down would be imposed if the people neglect the guidelines, Bommai said, the state government is very clear about it. Strict measures have been taken in public interest. People should avoid creating a situation that could compel the government to impose lockdown by following the guidelines.