Strike A Pose!’Yoga for Humanity’ St Aloysius College Students Mark ‘World Yoga Day’

Strike A Pose! With Theme “YOGA FOR HUMANITY” NCC, NSS, Student Activity Cell, Physical Education Department, YRC and Yoga Students of St Aloysius College in association with Delampady Yoga Prathistana and Avishkar Yoga Observe ‘8th World Yoga Day’

Mangaluru: “Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter the flame”; “Although yoga has its origins in ancient India, its methods and purposes are universal, relying not on cultural background, faith or deity, but simply on the individual. Yoga has become important in the lives of many contemporary Westerners, sometimes as a way of improving health and fitness of the body, but also as a means of personal and spiritual development.”; “Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are.”; Yoga is 99% practice and 1% theory”; Yoga is the fountain of youth. You’re only as young as your spine is flexible”- and that’s absolutely right, as said by various renowned persons.

Yoga is a group of physical, mental and spiritual practices which originated in ancient India. International Day for Yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly on 21 June in 2015. Since its inception, International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually all over the world. Waking up early in the morning, 300 plus students of St Aloysius College were in time by 7.30 am to take part in the Yoga exercises to mark World Yoga Day.

Mass yoga demonstrations were organised at 75 iconic locations across the country which have been witness to the glorious history of India and have been the center of cultural energy. More than 15,000 people participated in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the Mysore Palace grounds, a large group of Aloysians performed Yoga at St Aloysius College in Mangaluru. Everyone wanted to strike a pose—a yoga pose, that is! These strength and flexibility-focused postures flew into full sequences that even Vinyasa newbies also loved?

The theme for this year’s World Yoga Day is “Yoga for Humanity, which symbolizes the significance of Yoga that has helped humanity during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic by easing suffering. The welcome address was delivered by Dr Ishwar Bhat, the Dean of student welfare and coordinator of the programme, where he stressed on the importance of Yoga for a better health and new life, and advised the students to start practicing yoga for a healthy life.

Light is the symbol of life and prosperity-it dispels darkness and guides us towards a brighter path-the inauguration of the programme was done by lighting of the traditional lamp by dignitaries on the dais, namely- Dr Alwyn D’sa-the Registrar of St aloysius College & Chief guest for the occasion, joined by Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal of St Aloysius College; Dr Ishwar Bhat; Arun D’souza- Director of Physical Education, SAC; Yoga Instructor-Ms Neeta Shetty; Ms Leona Alison D’souza- Cultural secretary, SAC; and Ms Rashmitha-Sports Secretary, SAC

Chief guest Dr Alwyn D’sa addressing the students said, “Yoga Day is not just a series of exercises or asanas but a harmonious blend of the physical, mental, and spiritual dimensions of our personality. If we can count our age with the number of breaths, yoga can help in stretching our breath through various breathing exercises and stretch our life span too. Yoga for Humanity is the most appropriate theme for the occasion. Yoga can be effectively harnessed to bring peace and harmony in the world, which is the need of the hour”.

College Principal Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ said, “It is nice to see you in large numbers come here to do yoga exercise, which will improve your fitness and physical health. Students participating in yoga develop a strong connection to body awareness and movement. The poses help improve coordination, balance, strength, and flexibility. Yoga reduces stress and anxiety; improves optimism; Improves focus and college performance; Improves self-esteem and body image; Encourage creativity; Develops discipline and self-regulation. Yoga and mindfulness provide youth with skills to navigate challenges and build a core foundation that benefits both the mind and body well beyond teenage years. Therefore, apart from your academics, spend some time doing yoga exercises.

The Yoga instructor Ms Neeta Shetty prior to the beginning of Yoga exercises gave an in depth history of Yoga and its benefits which benefits one’s health and long life. She began the yoga exercises with a Yoga Day prayer “Samgacchadhvam Samvodadhvam Sam Vo Manasmsi Janatam Deva Bhagam Yath Purve Sanjanana Upasate II”. Today’s Yoga instructor Ms Neeta Shetty has trained hundreds of people under the leadership of her Yoga Guru Yogaratna Gopalakrishna Delampady, Mangaluru of “Delampady Yoga”, who is an alumnus of St Aloysius College.

From Surya Namaskar to Naukasana, Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Trikonasana, and many other Asanas, the participants got all their muscles in their body engaged during the exercises. Working their limbs, shoulders stretched, twisting their torso, they all juggled between maintaining postures and attempting to breathe the right way. This ancient form of fitness with roots in India did focus on developing balance, strength and flexibility. And truly Yoga is all about pushing past your body’s limits over time- and that’s what all these NCC Cadets, NSS, Student activity Cell along with others did. Bravo!