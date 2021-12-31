Stringent measures taken to control Omicron: Bommai



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said stringent measures have been taken to control the Omicron cases, and more effective measures would be taken in the coming days to ramp up the health infrastructure facilities like supply of medicines and arranging ICU beds.

Karnataka on Friday reported 23 new Omicron cases, taking the overall caseload of the new Covid variant in the state to 66.

Speaking to the media persons, he said Karnataka is among the eight states in the country that is witnessing a rise in the Omicron cases. “The state government has taken it seriously,” Bommai said.

Extending New Year greetings to people of Karnataka, the chief minister said: “I wish the people of Karnataka are freed from all the grievances and may the New Year bring happiness in their lives.”

“I also wish that the officials will function with new vigor in the new year to bring greater dynamism into the administration,” he said.