STRIVE Program by Kanara Industries Association Launched by Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba

Mangaluru: The Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Bhagwanth Khuba launched the program “STRIVE”, along with Rodney Reviere – Head of Project IGVET (Indo-German Vocational Education Training) and Bharath Shetty, MLA (North), on October 30.

President of KIA Ajith Kamath welcomed the gathering. Giridhar Salian spoke about the importance of the STRIVE program. He said that ITI pass-outs are semi-skilled and under STRIVE program the ITI candidates placed as an apprentice are made Industry ready. He spoke about the apprentice Mela organized under ITI Mangalore and KIA-IC took an active part.

Prakash Kalbavi, President for STRIVE program under KIA-IC spoke about the Objective of KIA-IC taking up this project is to create a Centre of Excellence for Skill Education in Mangalore and STRIVE program is the first step towards this Vision. He mentioned that for the first time Central Government has extended this opportunity to Industry Cluster to be an Implementation Agency. KIA-IC is the chosen one among 3 industrial clusters in Karnataka and one among 19 industrial Clusters in India. He spoke about the 5 trades opted under the STRIVE project. 4 are Engineering Trade and one is Non-Engineering Trade, where the emphasis is given for Jobs to women under STRIVE program. For smooth execution, three committees are formed. KIA-IC has partnered with IGVET (Indo-German Vocational Education Training) as a knowledge partner. He mentioned other Industry partners under association for placement, ITI for Apprentice recruitment and training consultants.

Chief Guest Bhagwath Kumba launched the STRIVE program by lighting the lamp followed by the Inaugural Speech. He thanked KIA-IC for making him the chief guest for this program. As per Indian culture, skills is a gift from our ancestors and come as a lineage in the family. Education is not about knowledge but developing skills. He asked the apprentice to work with confidence and interest in the work they do then they will be able to overcome any problem. The day we feel I am done with work should be the last of life. He motivated the apprentice present by giving his own life example.

Jayaram, Technical advisor, GDEZ mentioned that the best practices of Germany would be applied in India. GDEZ is associated with 9 states in India. He informed that he would bring German Experts to improvise Vocation Education Training. They would support curriculum development for trainers and Learners. He informed that it is a pleasure working with KIA-IC.

Bharath Shetty, MLA appreciated that KIA has taken up the project STRIVE for the benefit of the youth of Mangalore. He spoke about Health and Safety and the training of apprentices.

The STRIVE program was moderated by Gaurav Hegde. He spoke about the importance of Skill Education and our PM has been always promoting Skill Education in most of his speeches. Gaurav Hegde thanked all the dignitaries seated on the stage, other officials from various associations, colleges, members of KIA and apprentices.

Jeevan Saldanha Chairman CII Mangalore, KCCI president, Giridhar Salian, Nodal Officer for STRIVE Program and Principal ITI Mangalore, All KIA Industry members, ITI Principals, Apprentices were also present.

