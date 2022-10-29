Stroke awareness drive by KMC Hospital for the First Responders



Mangaluru: On the occasion of World Stroke Day, KMC Hospital, Dr. B. R Ambedkar circle, Mangaluru organized the Stroke Awareness Drive for the First Responders. First responders are the people who are present in a situation where a person might require immediate medical attention. Public transport staff like auto rickshaw drivers, bus drivers, and conductors are in the position to witness many medical emergencies like RTA (Road Traffic Accident), stroke, heart attack, etc and they are in a position to take the victim to the nearest hospital.

Consultant Neurologists Dr. Shivananda Pai and Dr. Rohit Pai who are also part of the Stroke Management team of KMC Hospitals, Mangaluru gave an awareness talk to the first responders which also included the hospital staff and the general public apart from representatives from Auto rickshaw and bus. According to the Indian Stroke Association (ISA), the prevalence of stroke is on the rise in India with as many as 18 lakh cases being reported every year. Stroke is a brain attack and is the leading cause of disability and the second leading cause of death in India. Dr. Rohit Pai, Consultant Neurologist, at KMC Hospital said, “Silent Strokes silently damage the brain and if not treated on time it will lead to dementia.” Dr. Shivananda Pai, Consultant Neurologist, KMC Hospital said, “Stroke forms 3% of the largest causes of death in developing countries and important cause of disability and morbidity among the young population. So, Stroke awareness is very important.”

Shekar Deralakatte, Vice President of MACCO Cooperative Society, Mangalore along with Jayasheel Adyanthaya, President, of Dakshina Kannada district Bus Co-Operators Association launched the Stroke Awareness Drive. This drive is to spread awareness of stroke, the symptoms, and the action to be taken. An informative video on symptoms of stroke was digitally released this will be placed as a QR link around 5000 auto rickshaws and 350 private buses in Dakshina Kannada district. The aim is to educate people on BE FAST to recognize the signs of stroke and take quick action to take the victim to a comprehensive stroke care center.

Speaking on the occasion, Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangalore stated that the hospital is well equipped with a 24×7 emergency center, ambulance services, radio diagnosis department, Neurologists, Neurosurgeons, Interventional Neuroradiology, Neuro Rehabilitation team along with Critical Care Facilities to Handle stroke.

