Student Arrested for Raping Girl Friend in Manipal

Udupi: The Udupi women police have arrested a Student in Manipal for allegedly raping his girlfriend. The incident came to light late after the girl filed a complaint in the police station.

The arrested has been identified as Aryan Chandavani, a resident of New Delhi who is studying in Manipal.

According to the police, on October 16, the male student took his girlfriend out to a flat in Indrali, where he offered her Gimlet Juice and raped her. The girl later filed a complaint in the Women’s Police Station. Based on her complaint, the police arrested the Youth and produced him before the court. The Court has sent the youth to judicial custody.

The Police are investigating the case.

