Student Council’ 2022-23 Election of St. Aloysius High School

Mangaluru: The election to the ‘Student Council’ 2022-23 was held on 4th of June 2022 in St. Aloysius High School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru. Nomination was filed and a campaign took place for many days in school. The candidates presented their manifestoes on the days of election and supporters spoke on behalf of them.

The Following students were declared eligible to contest in the election for President, Vice President and Secretary of the students Cabinet 2022-23.

1) AANCHAL TIYA DCOSTA- 10 D

2 )FARAAZ HUSAIN K.K.- 10 D

3) MOHAMMED REHAN HUSSAIN- 10 A

4) Miss PREETHI RATHOD- 10 A

5) REESH R-10 E

6) STUTI NAYAK- 10 D

7) VINOD PREM SANTHUMAYOR- 10 D

8) Miss VIVAL RIVA DSOUZA- 10 E2

On the day of election all the candidates through their inspirational speeches made known their talents, abilities and leadership qualities to all the students and requested to cast their valuable votes for them. After casting their votes in ballot paper in their respective Polling booths students gathered in the hall.

Interviews of the candidates on the day of election were taken by Mrs. Felcy Lobo, Mrs. Bharathi N.K. and John I. Chandran. On the ‘LIVE TELECAST’ Praveen Monteiro and Noel Menezes were the reporters. After counting the Votes by Chief officers with the leadership of Francis Mascarenhas and Team, the result was announced. Accordingly Master. Reesh R. was elected as President, Ms. Vival Riva D’souza as Vice- President and Master Mohammed Rehan Hussian as Secretary.

Rev. Fr. Gerald Furtado S.J., the Headmasters of our school was the chief election commissioner, Lancy Dsouza, the Assistant Headmaster was the Deputy Chief Commissioner, Praveen Cutinha, was the returning officer and all the teachers were polling officers.

The entire process of election was planned and organized systematically by Praveen Cuitnha with the support of Headmaster, Assistant Headmaster and all the staff. All in all the students experienced the real value based voting system of the nation in a democratic set up.