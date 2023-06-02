Student Council 2023-24 Inaugurated at St Aloysius Institute of Education

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Institute of Education, Mangalore, a leading college of teacher education of the city inaugurated the student council for the academic year 2023-24. The programme began with the invocation through a prayer song followed by lighting the lamp.

The Chief Guest, Prithviraj Rai K, Advocate and President of Mangalore Bar Association, speaking on the occasion he said, “The purpose of the student council is to give students an opportunity to develop leadership by organizing and carrying out college activities and projects. In addition to this it gives opportunities to share student ideas, interests and concerns with the college community and plan events that contribute to college spirit and community welfare. Office bearers of the student council work on behalf of the entire student body, which helps to uphold the values of the institute.”

Presiding over the inaugural function, Rev. Fr Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Director of the College, said, “A student council officially represents all students in the institute. Its main task is to identify any problems and communicate them to the notice of the administrators, collaborate with the staff, promote and encourage the involvement of students in institute activities.” The Director also invited the student council members to hold St Aloysius Gonzaga, the Patron of the college as a model. He chose to be a man for others. He has set an inspirational example for all of us by his life of service.

The principal of the college Dr Farita Viegas, congratulated the new members of the new student council and highlighted the structured partnership with the college administration and the student body to promote an environment conducive to personal development. Mrs Sandhya, faculty, administered oath to the new members of the student council.

Iral Lobo (first year B. Ed), rendered a welcome address. Sindhu (second year B. Ed) introduced the chief guest. Ms Regina D’Souza (first year B. Ed). Mrs Joshna B, staff in-charge organised the programme. The programme ended with the singing of the National Anthem.

