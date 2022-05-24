Student Council of Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing) College Inaugurated



Mangaluru: The Teachers and students of Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing) launched the student council for the year 2021-2022, marking another auspicious occasion. Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Sr. DhanyaDevasia, Rev. Fr. Ajith Menezes, Rev. Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Rev. Fr. George JeevanSequeira, and Dr. B. Sanjeev Rai served as the ceremony’s chairmen.

The programme began with an invocation, followed by the welcome address by Prof. Akhilesh P M’s. All of the dignitaries on the dais lit the lamp jointly to officially begin the day’s programmes.The new council members were given badges and swore in as the heads of several student committees.

During the presentation, Chief Guest Sr. DhanyaDevasia addressed the audience and emphasized the need for fostering the values like respect, compassion and focus and then handed out prizes to the winners of the Annual Athletic Sports Meet – Momentum 2022.

The program concluded with the vote of thanks delivered by the newly elected president of the student council; Ben Thuruthummel, followed by the National Anthem.