Student Council of School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya Inaugurated

Mangaluru: The inauguration of the Student Council of the P G Departments of School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya and the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members of the council for the academic year 2023-24 was held at the college auditorium on 12th September 2023.

The ceremony was attended by The President of the institute Prof. Vida Sequeira, Secretary Prof Evelyn Benis, Vice Principal Dr. Jenis Mary, Welfare Officers Dr. Wilsy Francis, Prof. Roshan D Souza, and Prof. Jinsa Joseph, Deans, HoD’s, faculty members, and students of the college.

The event began with invoking the blessings of the Almighty led by the college choir, followed by the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries. The newly elected student council members were then called upon to take their oath of office, pledging to uphold the values of the college and to serve their fellow students to the best of their abilities. The oath was administered by the chief guest, Prof. Vida Sequiera, President, Institute of Social Service.

The Vice Principal of the college Dr. Jenis Mary in her address congratulated the newly elected student council members and encouraged them to be proactive in addressing the needs and concerns of their peers. She emphasized the importance of teamwork, communication, and leadership in achieving their goals and urged them to work closely with the faculty to create a positive and inclusive college environment.

College can be a challenging time for students, said Dr. Jenis and encouraged the student council members to support their peers by creating a welcoming and inclusive environment. She also assured the support of student welfare officers and mentors during their difficulties.

The newly elected P G Convenor Ms. Sona Prakash then shared her vision for the upcoming year and called upon her fellow council members to work together towards achieving their goals in this college.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by P G General Secretary Ms Delillah Goveas. A group of Students from Volda University also witnessed the event.

Report by : Dr. Sebastin K V, Dean – Academics

