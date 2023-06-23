Student Death in Udupi – ABVP Demands Action against Negligent Doctors, Hospital Clarifies

Udupi: The Akhila Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in front of the City Hospital on June 23 demanding action against the doctors for negligence resulting in the death of a Diploma student.

According to the family members, on June 14, Nikitha Kulal (20), the only daughter of Janardhan and Shobha, a resident of Adamaru fell ill due to excessive vomiting and was admitted to a private hospital in Udupi. Despite conducting various tests like scanning, CT scan, and endoscopy for three consecutive days, they failed to diagnose the cause of her illness. When the family members said that they would take Nikitha to the Manipal Hospital, they were not allowed. Later, Nikitha died on Sunday without responding to the treatment. Family members allege that Nikitha died because of the negligence of the hospital.

ABVP leaders have accused the doctors that they did not take Nikitha’s health problems seriously and she died because of medical negligence. The hospital administration should give compensation and thoroughly investigate the case. If they fail to investigate the case, ABVP will call for a statewide protest.

Clarifying the incident, the hospital administration said that We regret the sad demise of Nikitha who came to us for treatment. We have provided her with the best treatment possible but unfortunately, we lost her. There is not even an element of negligence.

The patient Nikitha, 20 years old, came to City Hospital on 14 June 2023 with vomiting, abdominal pain and inability to pass stool for the past 3 days. Ultrasound showed features of intestinal obstruction. Subsequently, a CT scan showed multiple paracaval, paraaortic (around major blood vessels in the abdomen), right lower abdomen, pelvic and mesenteric lymph nodes. As the CT scan did not confirm features of intestinal obstruction, an upper GI endoscopy was done which showed features of GERD with Hiatus Hernia. This cannot explain the continuous vomiting and constipation and she continued to vomit taking anything orally despite being treated with intravenous fluids, antiemetic, antibiotic and antacid measures.

Therefore, she was posted for a diagnostic laparoscopy to find out the cause of her vomiting and provide the necessary treatment. The lymph node biopsy was also done and the same was explained to her mother and her consent was taken for laparoscopic surgery. The patient was found to be having Cecum (first part of the large intestine) that was unusually low in the pelvis and the tip of the appendix was inflamed. Two adhesive bands were going from the proximal omentum to both ovaries. There were multiple mesenteric lymph nodes. So, Appendicectomy, division of adhesive bands and two mesenteric lymph nodes were taken for biopsy, as the lymph nodal enlargement may be because of any pathology like tuberculosis, lymphoma etc. Lymph nodes and appendix were sent for histopathological examination. The operation was uneventful and all the proceedings of the operation have been video recorded as a routine procedure we follow during all surgeries.

After completion of the surgical procedure, the patient showed delayed emergence from anaesthesia and had poor respiratory efforts. Hence, she was shifted to the intensive care unit for further management with an endotracheal tube in situ. In the ICU, the patient showed symptoms of pulmonary oedema which was confirmed clinically and radiologically (chest X-ray). The patient was treated accordingly by the team of experts and the patient showed improvement in general condition, we continued medical management and assisted ventilation.

The patient’s condition and prognosis were explained to the mother at this moment. Despite initial improvement in her general condition, later in the early morning, the patient’s general condition deteriorated and suddenly she developed cardio-respiratory arrest. The patient could not be revived despite maximum resuscitation measures.

As we could not find out the exact cause for the sudden onset of pulmonary oedema, we insisted the patient’s relatives permit us to subject the deceased to undergo a post-mortem procedure. But the patient’s relatives refused for post-mortem examination and took the body which has been documented.

We are sorry to say despite good medical efforts by a team of doctors and staff we could not save her.

Like this: Like Loading...