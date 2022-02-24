Student Demands Suspension of College PRO for Sending Obscene Messages to Girl Students

Kundapur: The students of a private college located at Sangam staged a protest in front of the college on February 24, demanding the suspension of the Public Relation Officer accused of sending obscene messages to girl students.

It is learnt that the PRO of a private college was sending obscene messages to girl students at night. The students had complained several times to the college principal but no action was taken against the PRO. The screenshots of the messages have gone viral and now the students are demanding justice.

The students urged the principal to bring the PRO to the place of protest and apologise in public and that the management should immediately suspend him.

The College Principal visited the protest venue and received a memorandum from the students. He assured of discussing the issue with the management before taking the decision.