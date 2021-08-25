Spread the love



















Student from UP gang raped in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a student from Uttar Pradesh has been gang raped by a gang of six youths at the foothills of the Chamundi hills in Mysuru, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident had taken place on Tuesday night at about 7 p.m., when the girl was returning home with a friend. She had gone to an isolated Chamundi hills area with him. The gang of six youths in an inebriated state waylaid the victim and her friend near isolated Lalithadripura and committed the crime.

The accused attacked the boy who was with the girl with a small boulder and sexually assaulted the girl. The victim is said to have come to Mysuru for studies from Uttar Pradesh. She studies in a private college. The police sources say that the victim and her friend have been admitted to the hospital for the treatment and they are out of danger.

The incident had taken place in the limits of Avalahalli police station and the police are yet to register a case in this connection. DCP Pradeep Gunti has visited the spot. Since, the victim and her friend are not in a position to record their statements, the police are yet to get basic details of the incident. The investigation is on.

