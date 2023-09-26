Student held on charges of drug peddling in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In continuing efforts to make Mangaluru a drug-free city, the central crime branch (CCB) police have arrested a college student allegedly involved in the sale of narcotic substance in the city.

Lukmanul Hakeem (22), hailing from Ajjawara village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district is currently pursuing his graduation course at a college in the city and resides at an apartment complex in Bejai here, police sources said on Tuesday.

Police seized 25 gms of MDMA from the accused, valued at Rs 1.25 lakh. A digital weighing scale, mobile phone and various other items were also seized. The total value of the confiscated items is estimated at Rs 1.60 lakh.

A case has been registered and investigation is on about the possible involvement of several others suspected to be linked with the drug racket, police said.

