Student jumps to death from JNTU building in Andhra

Amaravati: In a tragic incident, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on Thursday allegedly died by suicide by jumping off hostel building in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur.

Chanakya Nanda Reddy (19) jumped off Ellora hostel building at JNTU campus and died on the spot, police said, adding that his body has been shifted to Government General Hospital for autopsy.

Hailing from Udayagiri in Nellore district, Nanda Reddy was a second year Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) student. According to his classmates, he was a bright student who scored 9.8 GPA in the first year.

According to Nanda Reddy’s classmates, he seemed happy on Wednesday night. They were shocked to learn in the morning that he ended his life. He had sent parting message ‘Bye’ to his friends before taking the extreme step.

The reasons for the student’s suicide are not known. The JNTU authorities have informed his family.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

This is the second such incident at JNTU in eight days. A fourth-year engineering student at JNTU Hyderabad had jumped to death from classroom building in the campus.

E. Meghana Reddy (21), a computer science student, committed suicide on December 28.

She had been suffering from depression and was under treatment for the same.