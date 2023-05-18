Student shoots female classmate dead before killing self at Shiv Nadar University

A 22-year-old student allegedly shot his female classmate dead before killing himself from the same gun at a well-known university on Thursday, the police said.



Greater Noida: A 22-year-old student allegedly shot his female classmate dead before killing himself from the same gun at a well-known university on Thursday, the police said.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. at Shiv Nadar University located on NH-91, near Dadri in Uttar Pradesh.

The duo, identified as Anuj and Neha, were pursuing Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and were in third year.

The woman was a resident of Kanpur while the accused was from Amroha.

The police said: “Both were last seen together near the canteen between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. They were engaged in a conversation and even hugged each other. While leaving, the youth sudeenly pulled out a pistol and shot the girl. He later killed himself by shooting in his head at the boys’ hostel.”

The police said: “The whole incident happened inside the college campus. The boy and the girl were close friends for quite some time.

From the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused shot his friend after they got involved in an argument, the police added.

