STUDENT SUICIDES IN INDIA – LET’S TACKLE THE ROOT CAUSES

Mangaluru: 10th September was observed as ‘Suicide Prevention Day’ and this year the THEME was Creating Hope through Action. About 800,000 people globally commit suicide each year, with INDIA accounting for 20% of those suicides. Over 1,64,000 deaths due to suicides were recorded in India in 2021; this works out to a suicide rate of 12 per 100,000 or 450 suicides a day, with labourers, farmers, students and housewives accounting for most of the suicides. According to NCRB Data, in 2020, 12,526 students died by suicide in India, while in 2021, the number rose to 13,089.

In this article, I wish to focus on ‘student’ suicides “According to The World Health Organization, SUICIDE is an emerging and serious public health issue in India. As per a study by Sher Shah – The major causes of student suicide were low self-esteem, a lack of self-confidence, a lack of patience, failure in an exam, and mental health problem. The findings also indicate that one problem was common among all suicide survivors, and that was parental pressure due to low academic marks.

There are several ‘Suicide Prevention Lifelines’ in India, including in Mangalore run by Susheg Trust. There is one important point to remember – Those who are ‘DEBATING’ whether to commit suicide or not, contact the Helplines but those who are ‘DETERMINED’ to commit suicide do not contact the helplines – they are only debating about the method to end their life.

How to reach out to the ‘Determined’ group? We know that major reasons are – Failure in examinations or Failure to join the profession of their choice or the choice of their parents.

Let us look at some examples:

*Exam Failures “19 students commit suicide within a week since Telangana intermediate results were announced in April 2019”. 9.74 lakh appeared for the exam of whom 3.28 lakh were declared FAILED (33.6%)

The CM of Telangana said, “Failing in examination does not amount to failing in life. Life is precious. Even if one fails in the examination, there will be plenty of opportunities.” This is the message that should go out from every school, college and educational institution; from every teacher, principal and management. Instead, we function as if “Doing well in an Examination” is the be-all and end-all of Education.

PS – In the Re-Evaluation, some of the 19 students who committed suicide were declared “PASSED”!!

**The NEET Failures “S Jegadeeswaran (19) was a NEET aspirant and hung himself having flunked the NEET examination twice. He wanted to be a doctor. Later, unable to deal with the grief over his son’s death, his father hung himself at his residence the next day”.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin passionately appealed to NEET aspirants not to harbour any suicidal tendencies but to face life with self-confidence. The Chief Minister said, “Let their deaths be the last on the altar of NEET”.

The Solution – Proper ‘Career Guidance’ to students and parents from Class 8 onwards. The students should have the benefit of ”Aptitude” tests and be provided with a wide choice of professional ‘streams’ and ‘sub-streams’ (75-100 choices!).

Unless the “Root” causes of student suicides are tackled through Examination Reforms and Highly specialized ‘Aptitude & Career Guidance’, at all educational institutions, Suicides will continue, thereby precious lives to be lost.

I conclude with the statement of Bharat Ratna Dr. CNR Rao, one of the greatest Educationists of India “We have an EXAMINATION System but not an EDUCATION system. When will our young people stop taking exams and do something worthwhile? It is important to relook at the entire examination system” and may I add “Prevent Student Suicides and ensure that all our Youth Live and function as instruments of CHANGE”.

About the author: Dr. Derek Lobo



Dr Lobo has an M.B.B.S. from the University of Mysore, India and achieved First Rank and the coveted Warrington Yorke Medal in International Community Health – D.T.M & H., University of Liverpool-UK in 1982. He has extensive and varied professional experience spanning 37 years in public health, tropical medicine and communicable disease.

He has retired as Regional Advisor for Leprosy & other diseases targeted for Elimination/Eradication, World Health Organisation, South-East Asia Regional Office, New Delhi and assisted the Member States to develop, sustain and strengthening effective programmes and services for selected communicable diseases like leprosy, kala-azar, yaws, lymphatic filariasis and other diseases posing global development challenges such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria particularly in three countries of Bangladesh, Ethiopia and India.

He has also worked at K.S. Hegde Medical Academy (KHSEMA), Mangaluru. He has Authored, Co-authored and published/presented over forty scientific papers and has been the recipient of St Aloysius College’s “Eminent Alumni Award” 2008 and RACHANA’s “Professional” of the Year Award 2008.

