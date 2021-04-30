Spread the love



















Student Task Force Launched to Help the Needy by All College Students’ Association

Mangaluru: Students in Mangaluru have formed a team as STUDENT TASK FORCE with the leadership of ALL COLLEGE STUDENTS ASSOCIATION (R) DK district delegation. The aim is Help people to find hospitals, beds, oxygen supply, plasma and ambulances with the help of other organisations and various platforms. Also providing health guidance, counselling support, general health info and reaching out to the patients in need via telephone. The task force is also active 24/7.

Over 100+ medical students are working, along with 100+ taluk wise volunteers. And we are getting many requests from students to work as warriors and it is really appreciable. The team Taluk wise volunteers will gather information and it will be forwarded to medical students in respective departments.

They will help people in creating guidance and a group of students who are working gathering information, will send information to the verification team and then directly connect the patients. Happy to say that even lecturers around the district are extending their support and stated that they are happy to see our district students working efficiently to tackle it.

As per the college students association (R), “We took the initiative of STUDENT TASK FORCE to create social responsibility among students by serving needy patients. COVID-19 is not a short term pandemic, it’s going to stay with us, framing all the students for a better future. Although the country is in bad shape right now, there are still hopes of bouncing back. ACSA urges all the students of the district as well as the state to join hands and fight against the second wave of COVID-19.