Students and Villagers protest demanding to increase teachers in Kodi-Bengre Government School

Udupi: The locals and students staged a protest to increase the number of teachers at the Government Higher Primary School at Kodibengre near Brahmavar here, on June 19.

According to the protesters, Kodi Bengre School has a history of 98 years and now there are only three teachers teaching in the school. The permanent teachers in the school are doing a good job teaching students from 1st to 7th standard. Last year the education department had transferred a teacher and after objection from the public, the transfer was put on hold.

But this year, the teacher was again transferred. Presently there are 67 students studying at the school, but due to a shortage of teachers, the studies of the students are affected. We demand the department to provide at least 4 teachers to this school. Negligence by the department will result in the school being permanently closed. The locals have demanded additional teachers for the school.

Brahmavar BEO visited the school and received the memorandum. During the protest, a minor clash erupted between students, teachers and officials and four to five students were injured.

Malpe Police visited the spot.

