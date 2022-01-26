Students Can opt for Online Classes if they cannot Enter Classroom Without Hijab – Raghupathi Bhat

Udupi: “Six students who are not ready to enter the classroom without the Hijab may opt for online classes”, said Raghupathi Bhat Udupi MLA and President of Government PU College during a press meet held at the College premises here on January 26.

Addressing the media persons, MLA Raghupathi Bhat said, “The Hijab issue is the creation of some vested interests done intentionally to disturb harmony in the college campus. The high powered committee constituted by the government will study the existing norms and various orders passed by the courts in the past about the dress code and uniform. The committee will study the dress code and uniform norms followed in various states before submitting its report to the state government. Until then, status quo will have to be maintained at the Women’s Government PU College, Udupi and Hijab will not be allowed”.

Bhat, further citing examples of dress codes followed in other government and private educational institutions in his constituency said that the development committees in the respective colleges have not allowed wearing the Hijab or headscarves in the classroom.

The former police officer turned Congress leader G A Bava leading a federation of Muslim Unions in a meeting, was apprised of the real issue and told that allowing the Hijab would lead to communal issues in the college campus. “G A Bava agreed to talk to the parents of the girls who want to wear the Hijab. The principal of the college will have to convince the parents of those girls.

“If they do not agree, they will not be allowed inside the classroom but can continue their education attending online classes and appear for the examination. Next year, maybe those students can move to other colleges wherever their demand is met,” said Bhat while stating that he still hopes those students do not fall prey to the agenda of the vested interests.