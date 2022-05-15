Students’ Council 2022-23 of St Aloysius B. Ed College Inaugurated

Mangaluru: St Aloysius B. Ed College inaugurated the students’ council for the academic year 2022-23. The programme was held at the College Auditorium. The programme began with a prayer song. Dr Abdul Khader A. A., Retd Principal, KPT (Evening), Mangaluru, was the Chief Guest. The Chief Guest inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp.

In his address, the Chief Guest mentioned that having a students’ council in an institute is an opportunity for the students to learn the skills of leadership and discharge their responsibilities in various fields. It develops democratic and socialist values. It promotes a better learning environment and develops a stronger sense of membership and commitment to organising activities for the betterment of the institute. He also enlightened the gathering on the appropriate usage of social media and the need to filter information before accepting them as the truth.

Dr Mrs Farita Veigas, the Principal, congratulated the new office bearers and said that a leader has to work together and be of service to others and that cohesiveness takes us forward. Rev Fr Dr Praveen Martis SJ, the Director of the College shed light on how a leader has to walk an extra mile in order to serve. He invited the new office bearers to inculcate values of Jesuit Education, namely, competence, commitment, compassion and consciousness.

Mrs Sandhya, Asst Professor, administered the oath to the following elected members of the students’ council: Sr Eulalia Lobo BS (student president), Preethi Shainy Pais (student vice-president), Harish Kumar SJ (sports secretary), Preemal Maria D’Almeida (cultural secretary) and methodology secretaries: Fr Santhosh D’Souza (Social Science), Rishel D’Souza (English) and Akshay Kumar (Science).

Suphala Kamath rendered the welcome address. Srilakshmi introduced the Chief Guest to the Audience. Vrinda proposed the vote of thanks. Ashlyn Tini Pinto compered the programme. Mrs Joshna B, the staff in charge, organised the programme.