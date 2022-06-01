Students’ Council Inaugurated at Fr Muller Homoeopathic Medical College



Mangaluru: The Inaugural ceremony of the Students’ Council 2022-23 was held on June 1 st 2022 Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Auditorium, Deralakatte. The programme commenced by the procession of the present and the new office bearers. Ms Rose and team invoked the blessings of the almighty by a melodious and meaningful prayer song.

Dr Vilma D’souza welcomed Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, Rev Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator, FMHMCH & HPD, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC and introduced the Chief Guest Prof. Dr Aloysius H Sequeira(HAG), School of Management, Former Dean, Registrar, NITK Surathkal, Mangalore and Governing board member of FMCI. G V Anish presented the floral bouquet to Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho and Newly elected president Mr Sarang Paul to Prof. Dr Aloysius H Sequeira.

Principal Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran welcomed the new office bearers with a rose. Former President of the Students’ Council, Mr G V Anish handed over the college flag to the newly elected President, Mr Sarang Paul. Followed by other office bearers handed over their duties to the new office bearers: Ms A K Devika- General Secretary, Ms Gagana Lakshmi – Magazine Secretary, Mr Gazal Mohamed-Sports Secretary, Mr Joe Paul-Cultural Secretary,

Principal administered the oath of office bearers.

The Students Council was formally inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries and newly elected President. The Chief Guest Dr Aloysius H. Sequeira felicitated outgoing office bearers and members of Students’ council with a memento as a token of appreciation. G V Anish delivered the farewell speech. It was followed by an acceptance speech by Sarang Paul.

Rev Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator, FMHMCH & HPD, in his message congratulated the newly elected members, thanked the former Students’ Council on behalf of the management and recognised the services rendered, leadership executed and initiatives taken. Motivated the newly elected Students’ Council by quoting John Quincy Adams. “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader.”

The essence of a true leader is to inspire. He also mentioned that great leaders are energetic, productive and create dynamism by exploring innumerable possibilities. He appealed to the student council to strive towards the welfare of the students and management by upholding the motto of the institution.

In the inaugural address by the Chief Guest, Dr Aloysius H Sequiera applauded the students and management for organising a solemn and meaningful inaugural ceremony of Students’ Council. He stated “When we give our best we reap the best” .He imparted the relevance of student council as an important body in the educational sector mediating as stakeholders between the students ,faculty and management. He mentioned the leaders are not born, they are created and developed by nature and the campus provides a fertile atmosphere for nurturing of emerging leaders. The Students’ Council members should imbibe qualities of nationalism, sense of democracy and loyalty to the institution .They become brand ambassadors of the institution by inculcating unity in diversity by upholding culture, respecting religious values and respect for fellow humans.

He Quoted the mantra for 2022 “People should replace profit, motivation over money and creativity should replace cost”. Following which the Chief Guest was presented with a memento as a token of gratitude by Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI. Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his presidential address mentioned June 1st is the feast of St. Justin Martyr, a great scholar, man of wisdom, right reason, great writer who always opposed false teaching in his apologetic writings. He insisted that the Students’ Council should strive towards truth, peace, justice, honesty, unity and fraternity.

He also mentioned that Leadership should be executed through loving service, forgiveness, peace and reconciliation. Thanked the former student council for the services rendered to the institution and congratulated the newly elected council members and wished them success. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms A K Devika, General Secretary and the programme was concluded with the Institution Anthem. Ms Sarah Basheer and Shrinidhi Kulkarni, Final BHMS compered the programme.