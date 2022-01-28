Students Council of St Aloysius College observe National Girl Child Day

Centre for Social Concern, Youth Red Cross and Students Council of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru observe National Girl Child Day on 26th January 2022

Mangaluru: Centre for Social Concern, Youth Red Cross and Students Council of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru observed National Girl Child Day on 26th January 2022 in the College Auditorium. On this occasion, Blood Donation Portal was officially launched and a Volunteer Group ‘We Care’ was inaugurated.

Rev Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Director of Centre for Social Concern and Rector St Aloysius Institutions, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Vijoy Cardoza, Presiden,t Student Council, Ms Jennifer Mascarenhas, Dean, Extension Services, Ayush Kottary, President Youth Red Cross, Jaison Crasta, President, ICYM, Ms Vishma DCunha, General Secretary, Volunteer groups, We Care and Eco Corner, members of Youth Red Cross and office bearers of Students Council were present for the inauguration.

“National Girl Child Day Celebration” with the theme ‘Girls of today, leaders of tomorrow’ Centre for Social Concern along with ‘We Care’ volunteers observed “National Girl Child Day”. Ms Rejina, Counsellor of St Aloysius College was the resource person for the program.

Blood Donation portal is designed for the following purpose:

Posters of blood requirements will be posted under the Red Drop app and also in the web portal.

This portal will help the youth to find out those in need of blood and to move forward with blood donation and to encourage others to donate blood as well.

As the web portal was being launched, Tania Pinto – Youth Red Cross member of the College and Blairil Vishma D’Cunha, General Secretary of ICYM, Mangaluru Diocese briefed the audience about the Blood Donation and Red Drop App and its uses. This is indeed a great initiative by ICYM and St Aloysius College by launching a web portal and addressing the problem of blood shortage in Mangaluru.

“We Care” with the motto ‘For and with Others’

As a new initiative of Centre for Social Concern (Outreach Centre of the College) formed a new volunteer group ‘We Care’ with the motto to serve the society ‘For and with others’.

WE CARE is the one single platform where we all can come together and work hand-in-hand for the betterment of our society, specially who are marginalized, less privileged and to children of such communities often enduring countless difficulties from child labour and several other problems like lack of educational facilities so as to bring them to par with the rest and they can live with a smile on their faces with some efforts of the group. This group is concerned with child labour, empowering women as well as senior citizens and to find the root cause and the steps to overcome all such social evils.

Different competitions and cultural programs were also organized by the volunteers.

Glavin DSouza, II BA compered the programme. Nigel Rodrigues and team evoked Gods’ blessings, Ms Philomena Fernandes, Program Coordinator of Centre for Social Concern welcomed the gathering and Ms Jennifer Mascarenhas delivered the vote of thanks