Students Demonstrate Proceedings in Parliament on Constitution Day

Mangalore: To commemorate the Indian Constitution Day, Nehru Yuva Kendra in association with Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, Lions International District 317D and Centre for Integrated Learning organized a District Youth Parliament, at Zilla Panchayat Auditorium in the city on Saturday.

Inaugurating the programme, the Chief Executive Officer of DK Zilla Panchayat, Dr Kumar exhorted the students to understand the essence of our constitution which is not just a legal document but a guiding light that shows the way to be responsible citizenry. Stating that loyalty, dignity and integration are the values that need to be inculcated; he said that there should be purity of heart and mind to realize each one’s social responsibility to be responsible citizens. “When talking of our constitution, we need to first internalize the Duties and only later we should ask our rights”.

Chief Guest on the occasion, S Sanjieth Shetty, District Governor of Lions International District 317D, stressed the need for nurturing youth to benefit the society that will facilitate the progress of India. He highlighted the role of voluntary organisations in strengthening and channelizing their energy to see all-round development of the country.

The inaugural session was presided over by Raghuveer Souterpete, District Youth Officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mangalore who gave a message to Youth to work as change-makers in society.

Executive Director of Centre for Integrated Learning, Sachitha Nandagopal, Chief Coordinator, District Governor’s Programme, Vijaya Vishnu Mayya, District Cabinet Secretary P V Anil Kumar, and District Leo President Kavan Kubevoor among others were present on the occasion.

Students of different colleges, Youths actively participated in the District Youth Parliament assuming different roles and conducting a fully-fledged session live in about ninety minutes. All the parliamentary procedures were covered during the deliberations.