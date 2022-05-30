Students Gang in a Fit of Revenge Attempt to Murder a Student over Incident at College Event

Gang of Students belonging to Yenepoya Degree College, Balmatta, Mangaluru in a Fit of Revenge Attempt to Murder a Student belonging to the same College at a College Event held at Yenepoya Institute in Deralakatte, in the outskirts of the City

Mangaluru: Breifing the media Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “The police have succeeded in arresting eight out of the 12 gang of students of Yenepoya Degree College, Balmatta, Mangaluru attempting to murder a student of the same College in a fit of revenge over earlier personal issue, at a cultural event held at Yenepoya Institute in Derlalakatte, Mangaluru”.

Police Commissioner further said ‘As per a complaint filed by Shabab K, aged 21, hailing from Kerala, currently residing at Hill Crest Apartment in Chilimbi, Mangaluru, a dozen students stormed into his apartment on 28 May late night armed with lethal weapons. One of the gang members, Afreesh, started abusing Shabab using derogatory language, and also threatened him with life. Yet another student in the gang, Sheikh Mohiuddin used a wicket to hit Shabab’s head, however, Shabab was pulled aside by his friend Shibil, thus he was saved from getting hurt on his head.”.

“The arrested youth are Sheikh Mohiuddin (20), Ibrahim Raji (20), Mohammed Afreesh (21), Sunaif (21), Mohammed Afam Aslam (20) Mohammed Sinan Abdulla (21), Mohammed Asham (21), and Mohammed Syed Afreed (21), all students bof Yenepoya College, in the City near Balmatta. The reason behind the attack was in fit of rage that happened over an issue that occurred during the performance practice held at a Cultural event around 5 pm on 28 May at Yenepoya Institute in Deralakatte, in the outskirts of Mangaluru. Police are on the lookout for the other four of the gang. A case has been registered in Urwa police station over the issue” added Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.