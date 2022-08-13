Students hold ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Brahmavar to mark ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Udupi: To mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, hundreds of students, participated in the Tiranga rally in Brahmavar here on August 13.

Union Minister for Agriculture and farmers welfare Shobha Karandlaje flagged off the rally at the Government PU College premises, Brahmavar.

The Rally passed through PU college, Taluk office, National Highway, Brahmavar Busstand, Postal office and culminated at the PU College ground.

The objective of the Yatra is to celebrate India’s 75 years of Independence under the programme of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign launched by the Central government.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Shobha said, “Our national flag instils a sense of patriotism, national pride and belongingness among the countrymen. National unity is very important for the country. Every family should inculcate nationalism and patriotism in the minds of children”.

