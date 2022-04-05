Students in MP to get digital locker facility soon



Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is set to introduce a digital locker system in all colleges and universities of the state to provide marksheets, certificates, migration transcripts etc. to the students digitally.

The higher education department of the state government has initiated the digital locker system, which will be made available at all the universities of the state.

Every student will have an account on the digital locker system, said an official in the higher education department, adding that the Barkatullah University has been made the nodal varsity for this system.

The official informed that in the first phase, marksheets will be made available through the digital locker system, while in the subsequent phases, documents like degrees, duplicate marksheets, migration transcripts etc. will be made available to the students through the system.

“The Barkatullah University in Bhopal, which is the nodal agency for the system, has prepared data for the academic year 2019-20 and 2020-21 to provide the marksheets to the students through the new system which would be made operational soon,” the official said.

The official added that the new system will eliminate the problem of missing certificates. The marksheet and degree will be made available to the students on the day of the declaration of result.

“It would be possible to provide certificates to the students in a very short time. Also, having digital signatures in the certificates will increase the accountability of the employees to deliver the services in a time-bound manner,” the official said.

An announcement in this regard would be made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the ‘Yuva Samvad’ programme on April 6.