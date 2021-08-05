Spread the love



















Students in Trauma due to Postponement of Exams! Now DC Allows Degree Exams from Aug 11

Mangaluru: Sudden Decision to Cancel/Postpone Odd Semester Degree Exams had Upset and created headaches for Students-And now Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has announced that the exams will be held from August 11. But students are still worried and confused .Students had arrived to join hostels on campus from far-off places. There was no clarity when the examinations will be rescheduled again. They were caught in a Catch 22 situation not able to return to their houses without clarity on the next date of examinations. Some hired taxis to reach Mangalagangotri campus to appear for the examinations by avoiding public transportation. Also, a few students from other States arrived in the city by air. But the Dakshina Kannada administration was least bothered in understanding their plight and the trauma which they were undergoing due to frequent postponement of examinations, online classes due to COVID-19 and lockdown this year.

On Tuesday around 8 pm, Mangalore University decided to postpone its on-going odd semester degree examinations until further orders, as per P.L. Dharma, Registrar (Evaluation) of the university. Accordingly, the evaluation of answer scripts which began on August 3 were also postponed until further orders, It was following an instruction to the university from Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In a letter to the university on August 3, the Deputy Commissioner said that the administration will have to take some stern measures in view of public interest to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said that many students from Kerala will have to come to Dakshina Kannada to write their examinations. The administration has imposed strict measures on the borders to check the unnecessary movement of people from Kerala to Karnataka. Hence, it will create problems for students too and there will also be a possibility of the infection spreading.

Students Protest over Exams Postponement in Mangalore University Campus

Meanwhile, the university has been forced to postpone its odd semester examinations of the academic year 2020-21 for the third time. It postponed the examinations first to April 12 from April 8 due to the KSRTC strike. The examinations had begun on April 1. It had to postpone it for the second time due to the lockdown imposed in late April. Later, the examinations resumed on August 2.

Post-graduate students on Mangalore University campus staged a protest in front of the administrative building on Wednesday against the university again postponing the odd semester examinations of the academic year 2020-21 scheduled to begin on Thursday on an instruction by Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada K.V. Rajendra.



DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra

Angered by this decision taken by MU, the students, led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), said that it is not fair to have postponed the examinations citing a rise in COVID-19 cases and fearing that it is being spread from Kerala. They demanded that the examinations should be conducted as scheduled. The students said that many students have arrived to join hostels on campus from far-off places. There is no clarity when the examinations will be rescheduled again. They are caught in a Catch 22 situation not able to return to their houses without clarity on the next date of examinations.

Some students said that they hired taxis to reach Mangalagangotri campus to appear for the examinations by avoiding public transportation. Also, a few students from other States arrived in the city by air. But the Dakshina Kannada administration is least bothered in understanding their plight and the trauma which they were undergoing due to frequent postponement of examinations, online classes due to COVID-19 and lockdown this year. They said that undergraduate students too are facing similar trauma.

Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya, who received a memorandum from the students, told them that the Registrar (Administration) and the Registrar (Evaluation) will meet the Deputy Commissioner on Thursday and explain to him the prevailing situation. The Deputy Commissioner will be persuaded to allow the university to hold the examinations. He said that the university, at the same time, will have to cooperate with the administration to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Mangalore University Registrar (evaluation) P L Dharma and registrar Kishore Kumar C K met deputy commissioner K V Rajendra in the presence of college union representatives and Registrars of various Colleges on Thursday, to decide on conducting exams. The undergraduate examination that began in the last week of March, had to be stopped midway due to the KSRTC strike and the lockdown. So far, 72% of the examinations have been held. The postgraduate examinations were scheduled from April 26, and were later postponed to Thursday. On average, students may have about four papers pending.

During the meeting held on Thursday, 5 August, DC Dr K V Rajendra has allowed Mangalore University, including other Colleges to hold examinations from Aug 11. In his address, DC said, “Since bus services were stopped due to rising cases in the neighbouring state of Kerala, it was difficult for students to come from Kerala to answer the exams. The exams scheduled on August 4 which were postponed have now been rescheduled to be held from August 11, where students can write the exams. For those who are unable to write the exams this time, arrangements are made for them to attend the exams on a separate date”.

DC further said, ” Arrangements should be made for the students to submit assignments online or by post to the respective college, and exams should be conducted in separate rooms for Covid affected students. There are 29,052 under-graduate students, 5,493 post-graduate students, of which nearly 2,000 plus students are from Kerala appearing for the examinations. I urge the principals and registrars of colleges that measures should be taken for the smooth functioning of the exams without imposing any kind of punishments or penalties,” .

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya had said that the university amid challenges is getting ready to introduce an online examination system if the COVID-19 situation warranted it. He told the Academic Council in its meeting that the university was forced to postpone its odd semester undergraduate and post-graduate examinations of the academic year 2020-21 following an instruction from the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada. The post-graduate examinations were to commence on August 5, while the undergraduate examinations began on August 2.

“If there is no respite from COVID-19 and the attending restrictions, the university will explore conducting examinations online as it has happened in some States. A Pune-based agency has developed the required software. The university is also preparing to introduce a digital evaluation system and bids have been invited for the project. The university will introduce a common regulation to offer certificate and diploma courses in different disciplines. At present, there are independent regulations for each discipline and they are scattered. Since the university had obtained B grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) , the university challenged the “data verification validation” process before the council but to no avail. Now, as per the procedure, it will opt for re-accreditation next year” added VC..

The Vice-Chancellor also said that the New Education Policy will be introduced in the university from the academic year 2021-22 starting this October. It also plans to offer an undergraduate course in forensic science. Meanwhile, the council approved the curriculum of post-graduate diploma to be offered in Kodava dialect. Earlier, it had prepared the curricula of certificate and diploma courses to be offered in Kodava. The council also approved regulations governing certificate and diploma programmes in Goods and Services Tax .

