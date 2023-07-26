Students of Alva’s Education Foundation Raise Rs 1 Lakh for Strife Affected Manipur

Mangaluru: Students of colleges managed by Alvas’ Education Foundation, Moodbidri, spent Rs 1 lakh raised from the profits they earned from food stalls to help people in strife-affected Manipur in the form of financial and relief aid,

The students, especially the engineering students, had put up stalls on the campus during the Traditional Day event celebrations. Ajanta Moirangthem, a 2009 batch BBM student and executive member of Tentha Khongbal Welfare Association, helped in distributing relief aid in Manipur, said a statement from the foundation. The aid was distributed at various relief camps and frontline defending villages of three districts namely Bisnupur (Kumbi area), Thoubal, and Kakching.

Seven relief camps in these districts were given Rs 10,000 in cash, two frontline village defence points were provided Rs 10,000 each, and three locations were given relief material, including potatoes, sugar, cooking oil, toothbrush, lentils, water jars etc.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Vivek Alva, managing trustee of Alva’s Education Foundation, said, “The funds have been distributed to the needy with the help of M Nara Singh, a senior political leader from Manipur. Every year, as part of the college’s traditional day, students from each state put up stalls and sell food items that belong to their region. This year, we unanimously decided that whatever profit is gained from the stalls will be given to Manipur. The students happily agreed, and the event concluded a few days ago. After the funds were collected, we contacted people from Manipur,”.



“Help was given in cash to nine places, including to the security forces. The rest was distributed in the form of groceries, water, and other items in three places in strife-torn Manipur. Alva’s Education Foundation has a total of 400 plus students from Manipur, and the institution has given students relaxation in paying their fees. Considering their family condition back home, where they are unable to remit money, we have given them relaxation in paying various college-related fees. They can pay once the situation improves back home,” added Vivek Alva.

