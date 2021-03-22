Spread the love



















Students of FMCOSH in Survey find State Bank Circle the Noisiest in the City

Mangaluru: While celebrating World Hearing Day a few days ago, a noise map of Mangaluru City which reveals the level of noise at peak time through various areas of the city was released by B.M. Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of Police. The project initiated at Father Muller college of Speech and Hearing by faculty Dr Aju Abraham, Ms Pooja P.S and Intern Ms Mariyam had given a perspective of the noise generated in main areas of the city such as State Bank Circle, Bunts Hostel Circle/Road, Jyothi Circle, Kankanady Junction, Kankanady Pumpwell (Karavali Junction) and Hampankatta Junction.

The SP had extended his support to the institution for its efforts put forward to make the community aware of noise pollution. He had passed on an awareness message to the traffic police personnel working in Mangaluru about the hearing damage caused by exposure to traffic noise. In light of this, 500 Ear Protective Devices were supplied to the traffic police. The noise map revealed an average of 85- 88 dBA noise likely generated by intense honking and construction activities with noise levels exceeding up to 102dBA. Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing promotes hearing conservation, and as a part of the World Hearing Day 2021 had organised activities to ensure the same.

State Bank Circle (Hamilton Circle)

Kankanady Pumpwell Flyover-Junction

In the survey done by the students of FMCOSH, guess which was the noisiest place in the city? State Bank Circle, as per a recent survey conducted by faculty and students of Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing. Maximum recorded noise was around 102 dBA at State Bank Circle, where exposing to such high sound more than an hour likely to impact hearing loss.

The survey was conducted as part of World Hearing Day, at Six different areas– State Bank Circle, Bunts Hostel, Jyothi Circle, Kankanady Pumpwell and Hampankatta for a week to evaluate and estimate the level of road traffic noise the locals are exposed to on a daily basis. Recordings were taken for 10 minutes three times a day — from 9 am – 11 am, 3 pm to 5 pm in the evening and 8 pm to 10 pm at night hours using a sound level meter.

Dr Ambedkar Circle (Jyothi Circle)

Hampankatta Junction

Aju Abraham, assistant professor, Mariam (intern), Pooja PS, lecturer of FMCOSH had conducted the study. According to Occupational Safety and Health Administration or OSHA standards continuous exposure to noise level above 85dB for eight hours can lead to permanent hearing loss. As the intensity of noise increases, the exposure time should be even shorter.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Abraham said , “During the survey, the peak intensity levels were noted and the source of noise was labelled. It was observed that the major sources of noise generators in these areas were friction between the wheels of the vehicles and the surface of the road, friction in the parts of the vehicle, aggressive honking and drilling sound from road construction. On an average the noise level observed at all times was between 85- 88dBA in all areas of the city. The maximum recorded noise was around 102 dBA at State Bank Circle. After State Bank Circle highest noise is recorded in Bunts Hostel (101.7 dBA) , Jyothi or Dr BR Ambedkar Circle (101.6 dBA) and least in Pumpwell Circle (98.6dBA)”.

“Long term exposure to such loud noise can lead to Noise-Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL). Exposure to high levels of noise can even lead to hearing loss, irritability and mental illness, said Abraham adding that in State Bank Circle shop-keepers, hawkers and traffic police are more vulnerable. “Transportation noise is one of the major sources of noise pollution and traffic police are likely to be exposed to a lot of noise as they are regularly posted in high traffic density areas which can lead to NIHL,” he explained.