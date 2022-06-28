Students of St Aloysius PU College visit the Religious Places in Mangaluru



Mangaluru: In order to instill the values of unity and solidarity among the student fraternity, the Centre for Inter Religious Harmony of St Aloysius PU College organized a visit to religious places in and around Karkala, Moodabidri and Gurpura recently. Members of the association along with staff participated in this field trip.

In these times, when there are forces all around that divide us on the basis of wealth, power, colour and creed, it is necessary to bring people together, youth to be taught harmony and young people to become change makers.

The students visited the Jain Temple in Karkala, where the 42 ft tall statue of Lord Bahubali popularly known as Gometaeshwara statue is located. Students were acquainted with the Jain precepts of peace, non-violence, sacrifice of worldly affairs and simple living.

Thereafter, they visited St Lawrence Minor Basilica, Karkala. The story of St Lawrence and history of the place was narrated to students by Mr Dexter Saldanha, Department of Computer Science. The students were enlightened with the values of being generous and helping the poor and needy.

The students then visited the ‘Saveera Kambada Basadi’ located at Moodabidri. Here, Swasthishree Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Pandithacharyavarya Maha Swamiji beautifully explained the history of Jainism and Jain Temples situated in Moodabidri. Swamiji also congratulated the management and staff of St Aloysius PU College for taking this initiative. He encouraged the students to realize the importance of this centre and be a messenger of peace in the society. He also suggested that the college must conduct workshops in order to gain more knowledge about Jainism. This visit influenced the students to walk on the path of non- violence.

Thereafter, the students visited Hosanadu Annapoorneshwari Temple, Kodyadka. The story of goddess Annapoorneshwari was narrated by Mr Mohan Raj, Department of Biology, through which students realized the need to respect food. All the students and staff members sat together and had lunch at Temple as a symbol of our oneness.

Later, the students visited Asshaim Sayyed Mahmood Jamaluddin Darga located in Gurupura. The history of the place was briefed by Mr Mohan Raj. A member of the Darga committee thanked the management and students for visiting the place. He also motivated the students to respect every religion and live in harmony. Students learnt the values of unity and solidarity.

The field trip was a splendid experience with a lot of games and activities. It built emotional and spiritual bonds and brought a spirit of harmony amongst the students. From this visit students realized that respecting every religion is very essential for ensuring peace and harmony in the society.