Students/People Out of Ignorance Crossing the Road Median have KILLED the PLANTS

Students & People out of Ignorance Crossing the Bunts Hostel Road Median have KILLED the PLANTS. In May 2022 Bunts Hostel Circle – Jyothi Circle Road Median Stretch was given a new GREEN -LOOK by the management ofGoldfinch Hotel, Mangaluru situated on the said Road, with Crotons, Shrubs, Flower Plants & Others, with an initiative to make Mangaluru Environmental Friendly & Green. And within a YEAR, the Greenery has been 75% destroyed by City Commuters!

Mangaluru: With cattle roaming freely, chewing on grass and saplings planted in the road medians, and people walking all over them, the city’s medians and traffic islands have been losing their green patches. Another factor that results in these plants drying and dying is due to not watering them, and the road medians are nothing but an eyesore. Plants, apart from offering a pleasant sight in the middle of the concrete jungle the city has become, also help cut down pollution. Another reason that has led to the demolition of medians, resulting in the reduction of greenery along the roads is due to road reconstruction. Several median strips in the City have turned into concrete structures as ward-level officials have not taken steps to restore the greenery.

Another reason for the poor maintenance of medians is the shortage of labourers in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) or Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) Another section of labourers are slightly older workers who are not physically fit. The contractors responsible for watering the plants have also failed to maintain the greenery along many stretches. Greenery on medians is a necessity and to maintain it properly, the concerned authorities should maintain it and also should increase manpower to nurture the plants. It should also install better watering mechanisms and more trucks to water the medians.

PLANTS LOOKED GREEN WHEN THEY WERE PLANTED IN MAY 2022…

And one such road median that once had beautiful green and flowering plants became an eyesore is the road median stretch between Bunts Hostel Road and Dr Ambedkar Circle/Jyothi Circle. While appreciating the efforts put in by the Bunts Hostel to beautify the entire stretch of the said road median, but unfortunately, it showed the lack of maintenance and care in taking care of these once lively plants. About 90% of the plants/greenery were dead, and the remaining plants were on the verge of dying with no water, whatsoever, before Goldfinch Hotel took up the restoration work.

It was very saddening to see pants dried up, due to lack of water and care. Nothing but total Green-washing! Team Mangalorean had highlighted the issue on Mangalorean.com, and the concerned authorities took the initiative, and the Management of GOLDFINCH HOTEL came forward to give a NEW LOOK to the disappearing Greenery on the median. The maintenance of the plants was fully taken care of by the Hotel, including watering the plants daily. Wow- the entire stretch of the median looked so green and awesome. Except for a few spots, because a few ignorant commuters crossing the median resulted in crushing the plants, other than that, the entire median was blooming with flowers and greenery. Thanks to Goldfinch Hotel for taking up the initiative for a GREEN and ENVIRONMENTAL FRIENDLY MANGALURU!

LOOK AT THE SITUATION NOW …..

Sadly, less than a year, if you look at the media which was so Green and Beautiful, has lost its charm due to ignorant students of the nearby education institutions on Light House Hill Road, and office-going people in the LHH Area, who in hundreds after alighting from the buses, have crossed the road median and KILLED a bunch of PLANTS- roughly around 60-75% of the plants have been destroyed due to this carelessness and Ignorance. Only if these commuters, including students after alighting from the buses, had walked a few more steps after and used the passage for crossing the road, all these beautiful plants would have been saved. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Jayanth B- the General Manager of Goldfinch Hotel said, “We did our best in planting these flowering plants and shrubs to give a green and environmental look to the City. However, people simply abused it and destroyed a bunch of plants while crossing the median. We have not given up, instead, we have given a new contract to an outsourced gardening firm, which will water, nurture and take care of the required maintenance. We are also planning on keeping a few open spaces on the median so that people can cross over the median. We seek the cooperation of the commuters in keeping the plants safe and not destroying them out of ignorance. Thank You.

While thanking everyone at Goldfinch Hotel for deciding to restore the plants, Team Mangalorean would like to make a humble request to the people, to care for the plants and not destroy them. Hope this report will awaken the concerned people to be environmentally friendly and show love towards the plants.

