Students Perform ‘Namaz’ Steps in Welcome Dance in School at Shankarnarayana, Video goes Viral

Kundapur: In a fresh row the Hindu organisations objected to performing Namaz during the school sports meet at a private school in Shankaranarayana here, on November 15.

A private school in Shankarnaryana organized the Kundapur Zonal-level primary and High school sports meet. During the inaugural ceremony, the school students performed the welcome dance. In that welcome dance, students took steps in line to Hindu, Christian and Islam religious songs.

When the students performed a dance for Namaz, a local BJP leader who was present on the dais objected to it.

The welcome dance video went viral on social media platforms attracting objections from the Hindu outfits. Hindu organisations have warned the School administration and also called for a protest.

The School administration has apologized saying that their intention was not to hurt the religious sentiments of any community.