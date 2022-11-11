Students Rocked at the Glamorous St Aloysius PU College ‘MUSICAL DAY 2022’

Without music, life would be a mistake. Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything. Music is a language that doesn’t speak particular words. It speaks in emotions, and if it’s in the bones, it’s in the bones. Music in itself is healing. It’s an explosive expression of humanity. It’s something we are all touched by. No matter what culture we’re from, everyone loves music. Music produces a kind of pleasure that human nature cannot do without. Music is to the soul and words are to the mind. Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends.

Mangaluru: “Music is the strongest form of magic”- as said by American singer/rocker Marilyn Manson has very effectively cemented this long-standing idea through his thought that music has stood undefeated and glorious since time immemorial. Indeed, music can take us to another zone, a zone that is free from the inevitable sadness and trauma that life offers us otherwise. It has the inexplicable power to unite people from all walks of life, regardless of how different a life each person lives. And after all, at the end of the day, it all boils down to the music that we can relate to, music that makes us feel a certain way that cannot be put into words, music that goes through the ears but straight to the heart and music that makes us feel like we’ve run from home, without even leaving it. And that, indeed, is magic.

And for that matter, at St Aloysius Pre University College-Mangaluru, the students were allowed to be a part of this magic that they call music, either by producing it or simply by experiencing what is being put in front of them. And today, Friday, 11 November the “MUSICAL DAY 2022′ was dedicated to letting go of everything and drowning in the ocean of pure rhythm, beats, and melody as budding musicians of St Aloysius PUC “Unleashed The Power of Music” at this mega musical extravaganza on the open-air stage ” Pretorium”. As Aldous Huxley puts it “After silence, that which comes nearest to expressing the inexpressible is music”.

“Next to the word of God, the noble art of music is the greatest treasure in the world”- says Martin Luther King. Every musical note reverberates in the cosmos, creating the tranquillity that brings us together a step closer to the creator of all Rhythm and Music, and therefore the programme began with invoking God’s blessing through a prayer song rendered by the college students, which was followed by a mesmerizing welcome dance. Dignitaries on the dais were Alwyn Noronha- a Musician, Singer, Composer and Music Director, as a chief guest; Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, as President; Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ-Principal; Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ, the Finance Officer; Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, the Campus Minister; Vice Principals Mrs Charlotte D’Souza and Muralikrishna G.M; Deans, Dr Pradeep M and Mrs Kiran Shetty; Staff Convenors Mrs Jennifer Pinto, Mrs Vinitha D’Silva, Mrs Anisha Moras, Mrs Flavia Fernandes and Mrs Harshini B M; and Student Convenors Ruth D’Costa and Wilona D’Souza.

Just like today’s morning which was bright and welcoming, so was the audience filled with the bright passion for music that awaited a warm welcome address delivered by Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ. Following the inauguration, the chief guest, Alwyn Noronha is an apt example of a man who is not only immensely successful but also a man who holds great value within him. A MA graduate, and presently Headmaster at St Joseph’s PU College, Vamanjoor, he is a genius in the field of music, a passionate singer, and also wrote many songs. He has rendered voice for several albums and musical nites and has vast experience in judging singing competitions. Awarded Karnataka State level SANDESHA award (2021-22) for Konkani Music.

Addressing the gathering Alwyn Noronha advised the students to be focused not only on academics but also on co-curricular activities, including music, and not be too distracted or influenced by Social Media and gaming said, ” Music was the mantra which brought concentration and commitment in my work. In academics, I was not smart, but an average student. But I would sit for hours composing or arranging music, which brought a very positive reformation into my academics and profession. So I urge you all to make music your passion along with academics, and you will progress. This passion will keep you ever young, away from unhealthy and killing addictions”.

” Music and academics can easily co-exist. Music is a stress buster and an energiser. It will make you sharp and give you a unique identity. So, whatever career you are into, you’ll be a Rock Star. But presently music is digitized and the real soul is missing. My request for you all is, to go with live instruments and live performances. Be the master of pitch and rhythm which are the backbone of singing. I assure you the real satisfaction and people turning towards you to see a Real Maestro. Have a great Music Day” added Noronha. Alwyn Noronha also entertained the crowd with a few of his compositions, which called for encores from the revellers.

Also speaking during the occasion, Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, the Principal of St Aloysius PU College applauded the efforts of students for their accomplishments in various areas and said that the campus has given them a platform to grow and also said that the musicians are messengers who promote diversity. He further said, ” Students you need to develop soft skills and values and thus become men and women for and with others. Just being smart in academics and getting high grades will not be helpful while you go looking for a job- you need to be smart with co-curricular activities. St Aloysius PUC stage has provided a platform to unleash your talents- so unleash your talents, and show the world your geniuses. This event has brought unity between all of us through music. I am proud that our students have shined well in academics, so also in sports and co-curricular events”.

In his presidential remarks, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said, “Yes truly, messages rendered through music will connect us. Today I see all of you attired in colourful outfits, and ready to vibrate to the music, in the same way, you need to vibrate to other issues and activities. Music is food for the soul. When all the notes come together, there is a symphony and rhythm and this vibration should bring together all cultures, religions and languages and make us united as one Nation. Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife- and will help dissolve your perplexities and purify your character and sensibilities, and in times of care and sorrow, will keep a fountain of joy alive in you. Music unites people, and it is an incredible force. Something that people who differ on everything and anything else can have in common. Have fun during this musical extravaganza”

Abhinav Rao and Ms Samridi Salian, both of II PU eloquently compared the formal programme. Staff Convenor Mrs Jennifer Pinto proposed the vote of thanks.

Today the St Aloysius PUC campus was charged with not just music but also the excitement of every Aloysians who witnessed the BIGGEST Musical Extravaganza of the year. Kudos also to the staff conveners namely- Ms Jennifer Pinto, Ms Vinitha D’silva; Ms Anisha Moras; Ms Flavia Fernandes and Harshini BM, who made this event possible. The PUC students staging this vibrant musical show mesmerized the crowd to feel the vibes of music. These Young Guys Simply Rocked!