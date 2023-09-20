‘Students, Say NO to Drugs’- Dinesh Gundu Rao at SAC Coffee Table Book-‘Echoes of the Corridor’ Release

‘Students, Say NO to Drugs TOTALLY’- State Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Karnataka and DK District-in-Charge minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, at Release of SAC Coffee Table Book, ‘Echoes of the Corridor’ -a Portrait of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru.



Mangaluru: “High upon the hill of Edyah, Stands the home our hearts adore, Proud above the pride of palm trees, And the far sea’s softened roar…Established in 1880 and situated atop the Edyah Hill in the City of Mangalore, overlooking the Arabian Sea coast like a grand jewel adorning the top of a crown surrounded by an ambience that exudes peace, tranquillity and beauty of nature, St Aloysius College, managed by the Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society (MJES), has never failed to overawe and make an indelible mark on the thousands of visitors flocking to savour the spiritual aura and pristineness of its campus with its beautiful environs and structures and, most importantly, the plethora of engaging learning for life driven by the motto, Lucet et Ardet, Shine to Enkindle.

The College, which has a glorious and eventful legacy of 143 years, belongs to an internationally acclaimed network of educational institutions administered by the members of the Society of Jesus, a religious Order that runs schools, Colleges and Universities in more than 105 countries all over the world. The members of the Order popularly referred to as Jesuits, have acquired the reputation for global excellence in the quality of education. St Aloysius too prides itself on its outstanding credentials in serving humanity and upholding the mission of creating a global society driven by a humane, just, gender-sensitive and ecologically sustainable ecosystem. The prime thrust of all educational endeavours for Jesuits has always been academic excellence tempered with developing a holistic and integrated personality in students imbued with values of a just and proactive civil society, competence, compassion, conscience and commitment culminating in nation-building and global citizenship.

An institution that started 143 years ago has always kept its eyes firmly fixed on EXCELLENCE, and is on the threshold of being declared a deemed university. Founded on the noble idea of empowering the youth of this part of India, the College has grown like an enormous tree giving shelter to thousands of young men and women and offering them to the nation and the world as enlightened and proactive global citizens shining with the Aloysian spark and enkindling other fires to make a difference in the world.

This chronicle of ‘the greatest glory of Mangalore’, presently, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), could unravel a two-fold message to all educational institutions. A sound and inclusive education and educational institution cannot be built without utmost dedication, nor can it be built without setting one’s sight on the zenith of all aspirations – excellence, excellence and excellence. Browsing the long, eventful trajectory of its history and multi-hued legacy, we found that it deserves a prime place in the homes and libraries of its esteemed alumni and ardent admirers.

This delectable, divine and exquisitely designed presentation of the journey of Aloysius College will be a treat, visually enamouring and intellectually stimulating. The inspirational saga of Aloysius, adorned on the coffee tables of the households and libraries has been our long-cherished dream. It is a great moment of joy and delight for all who adore this veritable temple of learning as their alma mater, the nourishing mother, to hold this piece of art and reminisce about the glorious landmarks of its exponential growth and impact on society.

Looking ahead with unflinching faith in the almighty as the College assumes the status of a university and moves excitedly towards the Post Centenary Golden Jubilee (150 years) of its vibrant existence, this chronicle will provide a quick and picturesque view of the inception, growth and evolution of the College, besides being one of the proudest and precious possessions in the hands, homes, institutions, learning spaces for seekers of inspirational, iconic educational models.

Two years ago, the Principal of St Aloysius College Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ proposed the idea of crafting a Coffee Table Book, a tribute to our institution’s 143-year journey! After months of unwavering toil and heartfelt devotion, the day arrived today ( 20 September 2023) to unveil the pièce de résistance, “Echoes of the Corridor,” a portrait of St. Aloysius College. Mangaluru.This coffee table edition is woven with 143 years of epoch-making developments, each thread meticulously stitched together.

A book is a treasure trove of knowledge, a passport to different worlds, and a timeless source of wisdom, the first ever Coffee table book, Echoes of the Corridor portrait of St Aloysius College, published by St Aloysius Prakashana. Dr Vidya Vinutha Dsouza, Director, St Aloysius Prakashana briefing about about the Coffee Table Book. said, ” To assist us in this monumental undertaking, we were blessed to cross paths with a kindred spirit, William Pais, a gentleman brimming with boundless enthusiasm and an innate talent for the written word which was evident in his illustrated book, He took up the mantle of authorship, delving deep into the college archives, engaging with individuals whose lives had been interwoven with this magnificent institution, and inquiring relentlessly about the special programs and moments that would grace the pages of our masterpiece”

“But what sets this coffee table book are the candid snapshots adorning its pages. These glimpses showcase the extraordinary involvement of both students and staff, the flourishing extracurricular activities that have shaped our holistic education, and, of course, the enduring monument itself, a silent witness to the passage of time and the evolution of education. As you leaf through the pages of “Echoes of the Corridor,” prepare to embark on a transformative journey into the heart of an Aloysian era. The words within will enchant, the photographs will captivate, and together, they will transport you to a world steeped in tradition, enlightenment, and the enduring spirit of St. Aloysius College. May the presence of this book be found in every household just like an Aloysian in every family” added Dr Vidya V D’souza.

St Aloysius Prakashana has already published 17 books and this is the 18th book published by our publishing house and many more to go in the days to come. The book was released by Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, joined by former MLC Ivan D’ souza; Rev Fr Melwin Pinto Sj-he Recctor of SA Institutions; Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, the Principal, Dr Alwyn D’sa, Registrar, St Aloysius College; Harish Kumar- President DK District Congress Committee; Dr Vidya Vinutha Dsouza, Ms Shilpa Dsouza, Dean- Public Relations, among others. Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, an alumnus of St Aloysius College, was felicitated, with his citation read by Principal Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ.

Apart from the book release, it was also a special day for a significant event and that was a Drug Awareness programme. To help the students understand drug abuse and its risks, and make informed choices. Because Protecting the health and future of the youth is vital. Dakshina Kannada, a region known as a hub of education and health care is falling as an easy pray for drug abuse, and as the District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on various platforms has addressed this issue, and on this occasion, with immense honour h shared his wisdom and expertise with the students on Drug Abuse and its risks.

Narrating his college days experiences and the fun he had at St Aloysius College, his Alma mater, Dinesh Gundu Rao addressing the audience said, ” You youth should be harbingers of change. Whether drugs or anything else that is not acceptable to society, you should raise your voice. You should stop consuming drugs. Do not keep quiet when you see someone consuming drugs, and I request you all to be proactive in informing such incidents to college administrations, elders, police and district administrations”

“There are lacunae in rooting out the sale and consumption of drugs. It (drug abuse) cannot be tackled overnight, it is an ongoing exercise. The government is concerned about Dakshina Kannada, a region known as a hub of education, where issues of differences among communities are increasingly being highlighted. The government will not accept anybody imposing certain values on people. It is here to bring social harmony and treat everybody equally. If we have to grow, we have to stay united. As a student of a reputed institution that has existed for 143 years, you should be a role model to others as proud students of St Aloysius College. Be good students, and stay away from drugs, and say NO, ABSOLUTELY NO to drugs” added Dinesh Gundu Rao.

It was indeed empowering words from the minister that inspired the youth. His message served as a beacon of inspiration to all gathered. And yes it’s possible to combat addiction and create a safer, drug-free community, but we need to appreciate Rao’s willingness to advocate the principle of unity and for working towards solutions that benefit the broader community. Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ also spoke and complimented the people behind this marvellous coffee table book, portraying St Aloysius Institution.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Ms Shilpa Dsouza, Dean of Public Relations, and the convenor, and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Dr Mona Mendonca, assistant professor, Dept of History at St Aloysius College. The college Choir led the prayer because it is only through the divine that an individual can access a source of comfort that transcends worldly challenges. “Welcome” is a magical word, it carries the power to create connections, it fosters the most beautiful bonds and makes every place feel like home. And it was Dr Alwyn D’sa, the Registrar of St Aloysius College who welcomed the gathering.

