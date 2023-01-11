Students should not be exposed to Slaughtering of Animals – Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji

Udupi: “There should not be any violence and cruelty in society. We should remember that children are the future of this country and society. Slaughtering animals in front of children is not right, that will affect their minds”, said Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi Pejawar Math on January 11, Swamiji said that Cruelty should never be seen by children. Eating meat is not wrong. However, it is not right to slaughter animals in front of children. Animals’ cries, sadness and anger will affect the children.

Further, Swamiji said that It is not wrong to keep a butcher shop or do meat business. But it is not right to hang the meat in front of everyone in the shop. Students should not be exposed to the butchering of animals for meat in houses and marketplaces because it can hurt them. Swamiji suggested that it is better to keep the meat inside without hanging it out.

“Children should be given activities like learning values and sports. They should be taught to be truthful, and non-violent. They should be taught good etiquette. Instead, children are now made into rank machines.”

Through education, children should learn to respect others. Good conduct in parents can bring changes in the children. The practice of teaching children through Panchatantra tales should begin again, he said.

Violence on television has to come down, animals should not be slaughtered in front of children. Non-vegetarian food should not be openly displayed said, Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji.