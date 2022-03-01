Students stuck in Ukraine will be brought back safely: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said students of the state stuck in Ukraine would be brought back safely.

For this, the Ministry of External Affairs and the government of Haryana are making dedicated efforts, he said. So far, the Haryana government has contacted 700 students and 90 students have returned safely.

The Chief Minister told the media in Karnal that in view of the crisis in Ukraine, the state government had already set up a control room. A helpdesk has been set up at thre Delhi airport. Also, some students of Haryana have reached Mumbai by plane and to help them, a control room is also being set up there.

All possible help will be given to bring the students safely back to Delhi and Haryana, he said.

Khattar also said that the Deputy Commissioners have been contacting the families of those who are stuck in Ukraine.

About the budget session that kis beginning on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said it would be beneficial for all sections.

On the lines of the Centre, this time more emphasis would be given on mission infrastructure. Also, special attention would be given as to how to ensure the reach of various welfare schemes of the government to the eligible persons, he said.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said the state government has held talks with auto unions in Gurugram to discontinue the 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol autos. For now, this rule is not applicable to any other district.