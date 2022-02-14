Students wearing Hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry

MADIKERI: Over thirty students of a public school in Kodagu returned home after they were barred entry into the school with Hijab. The students’ parents said that they are hopeful of receiving justice and are waiting for the final Court order.

Nellihudikeri in Kodagu has a higher population of Muslim residents. On Monday morning, as the schools reopened, many students headed to their respective schools. However, thirty students of Karnataka Public School were barred entry into the institution and were asked to remove the Hijab.

“My daughter always carried two Hijabs. She wears the complete burqa till she reaches school from home and then while entering the class she covers her head with the scarf. There was no issue until now. However, they were barred entry today following the interim court order,” shared Moidu, a parent of a 9th-grade student of the school.

The students were stopped at the school gate as the Principal and the management requested the students to obey the High Court interim order. However, over 30 students returned home as they refused to sit inside the classroom without the headscarves.

Meanwhile, many parents of the students who were barred entry have approached the local religious head to intervene and find a solution to the problem. Moidu said, “I am hopeful that the issue will be resolved following the court hearing and we are waiting for the judgment.” The school management was unavailable to comment.

An additional police force was deployed at the school on Monday.