Submission of Letter to protest against Vaccine Passports at MCC



Mangaluru: A group of concerned citizens from Mangaluru went to Mangaluru City Corporation to address the problems around vaccine passport rules, and we stated our argument at the presence of MCC Commissioner Akshy Shridhar & MCC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Manjaiah Shetty. We were also accompanied with an ayurvedic doctor who provided examples of his female patients who have been suffering from menstruation problems after taking Covishield vaccine. At the end of the meeting, the commissioner reacted sympathetically and assured that he will take this matter up with higher authorities.

We also stated that the vaccine passport rules issued in Mangaluru are unscientific, inhumane, unconstitutional and illegal. Unscientific because vaccine passports do not stop transmission of Covid-19 virus. As per WHO & CDC the vaccinated can also spread the virus at the same rate as the unvaccinated. Furthermore, there are individuals who cannot take the vaccine as they have allergic reactions to vaccines and they may also give side effects like myocarditis, thrombosis, blood clots, menstruation problems, Bell’s Palsy, etc. Inhumane because individuals own their body, not the Government or a pharmaceutical company. Therefore no individual must be coerced into taking medical decisions around this vaccine.

Unconstitutional because vaccine passports are in violation of Article 21 of The constitution by discriminating against the unvaccinated individuals. And illegal because the Supreme Court and Ministry of Health & Welfare has stated that vaccination is voluntary.