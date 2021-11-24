Subramanian Swamy meets Mamata Banerjee, rubbishes rumours of joining TMC

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy met West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee here on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Swamy put an end to the rumours of his joining the TMC.

Earlier, there was speculation about the meeting between the two leaders after Swamy openly supported Banerjee when she was not allowed to visit Rome to attend a conference.

Recently several politicians have quit their parties to join the TMC. Congress leaders Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar joined the TMC on Tuesday.

Swamy has apparently been disappointed with the economic policies of the Modi government and the border dispute with China.

Meanwhile, the TMC is planning to spread its political footprint to every corner of the country.

Ahead of elections in five states, many leaders from the BJP, the JD-U and the Congress have joined the TMC.

With national ambitions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee has been meeting senior leaders of various parties.