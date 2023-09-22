‘Success Comes When You Embrace Talents & Challenges’- Chief Guest at ‘ALOYSIAN FEST 2023-24

‘Success Comes When You Embrace Talents & Challenges’- Chief Guest Sushanth Tharappan the Head -HR Infosys Limited (and also the son of former St Aloysius College Professor Sunny Tharappan) at ‘ALOYSIAN FEST 2023-24 held on 22 September (and ending on 23 Sept) at the LCRI hall, St Aloysius College campus

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous), an institution that started 143 years ago has always kept its eyes firmly fixed on excellence, founded on the noble idea of empowering the youth in this part of India, the college has grown like an enormous tree sheltering thousands of young men and women, offering them to the nation and the world as enlightened and proactive global citizens shining with the Aloysian spark while enkindling others to make a difference.

The grand inauguration of ‘The Aloysian Fest 2023-24’, a spectacular celebration like no other, was held today, Friday, 22 September at the LCRI hall, in St Aloysius College campus. and will continue until 23 September.. The programme began with a prayer sung by the college choir, followed by a welcome dance by the college students. The dignitaries on the dais for the occasion were chief guest Sushanth Tharappan the Head -HR Infosys Limited (and also the son of former St Aloysius College Professor Sunny Tharappan),; Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ (Principal) Fr Vincent Pinto SJ(College Finance Officer & Guest of Honour) Dr Alwyn DSa (Registrar) Dr Ishwara Bhat S( Convenor)) Dr Anup Denzil Veigas(Director of Students Council) Christon Menezes (President, Students Council) Ms Diya Padav (Cultural Secretary)

Also seated on the dais were-Directors of various blocks) Dr Narayan Bhat, Dr Denis Fernandes, Dr Ronald Nazareth, Dr Loveena Lobo, Dr Charles V Furtado, and Staff Co-ordinators- Ms Bhavya Shetty Praveen N; Kiran Vati K; Ms Deshel Fernandes; Ms Ann Varghese; Chetan S Kotian; Dr Sandhya U;. Sirsikar; Ms Roicy Rekha Braggs; Arun M D’Souza;and Ms Divya Deepthi Monteiro

The welcome address was delivered by the chief Co-ordinator of the Aloysian Fest, Dr Mahalingha Bhat. At the heart of the festivity, a colossal button, more than a mere object, emerges as a profound symbol of creativity, enthusiasm, and teamwork. it demonstrates how collective efforts can synchronize into a symphony of accomplishment, preparation and dedication- and thus the programme was inaugurated by clicking the button by the chief guest, joined by other dignitaries. Then followed the Unveiling of the trophies- Compelling Composite by the faculty of Computer Applications brought by Ms Rebecca Johnson V; – Acuminous ACME by the faculty of commerce, the student co-ordinator being Ms Akshata Kamath ; Inciteful- Initia by the department of BVoc, brought by Ms Lakshmi; – Allluring- Aloysiad brought to you by Ms Maria Anjali Baptist.

Addressing the audience, chief guest Sushanth Tharappan said, “My 15 years spent as a student life in St Aloysius Institutions has shaped my personality. I am always grateful to my Alma mater. What I have achieved and also reached greater heights is all because of the good education and manners I learned here at this prestigious institution. In order to achieve success, we have to face a number of challenges. We need to look at failures as stepping stones for success which will push us to greater heights. Go and embrace the challenges and do not be afraid of failures. Winning is not important, but participation is. I urge you students to develop mind skills, learning skills, social skills and team skills. Today you may not be successful, but as days go on, all your experience will add to your capacity to make you successful. Wish you all the best of luck”

The road to a brighter future is forged by those who have faith in the splendour of their aspirations,” as famously said by Eleanor Roosevelt. On the occasion, two exceptional students of St Aloysius College were honoured, Their relentless effort have not only illuminated their path but have also set a shining example for all. Cadet Aashna Rai, a 1st-year B.A. student and member of our NCC Air Wing. Aashna has been named the Best Cadet of Karnataka and Goa Directorate and received the All India Best Cadet Award from the Honorable Prime Minister at the Annual PM Rally in New Delhi, in 2023. Furthermore, she has been chosen to represent India as a youth ambassador in Vietnam, among a select group of 13 cadets. Aashna’s accomplishments reflect her dedication and excellence, making St Aloysius immensely proud.

The College also acknowledge the achievements of Ms. Wencita Dias, a talented student in her third year of BA studies. In July 2019, she achieved the prestigious title of MISS TEEN KARNATAKA 2019 in a highly competitive beauty pageant. Taking her talent to the international stage, she further secured the title of MISS TEEN WORLD SUPER MODEL GLOBAL in a beauty pageant held in Bangkok, Thailand. Wencita’s talents extend beyond the runway, as she has showcased her versatility by appearing in seven album songs, including the popular “Eklench tu.” Adding to her impressive list of accomplishments, Wencita recently played the lead role in “Osmitay’,” a Konkani movie that was released on September 15th. The film has been met with success and is set to be screened worldwide in the upcoming months. Wencita Dias is a shining example of talent and dedication, and we eagerly anticipate her future endeavours and successes.

Father Vincent Pinto SJ, Finance Officer at St. Aloysius College also spoke where he said “The Aloysian Fest is like a celebration where you perform and grow as a leader. The fest will be a platform to showcase your talents, as talents are unique, beautiful and special.” Principal, Rev Dr. Praveen Martis SJ, graced the audience with his wisdom and insights while addressing the gathering. The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Christon Menezes, and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compared by Vinay Mayekar IIIrd BA and Ms Syrima-IInd BA . Following the formal function, the dignitaries inaugurated the science exhibition., and also the food stalls.

Like this: Like Loading...