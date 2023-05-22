Successful Scoliosis Surgery done at A.J. Hospital & Research Centre

Mangaluru: A 20-year-old woman underwent successful Scoliosis correction surgery at A.J. Hospital & Research Centre. A Team of 12 Medical Professionals, which included Spine Surgeon, Orthopedicians and other support staff performed the surgery in an effective manner.

Dr. Dheeraj Kumar V. Head of Spine Unit, Consultant Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon at A.J. Hospital & Research Centre, stated, “Shreya was diagnosed with Adolescent Idiopathic Thoracolumbar scoliosis. She first noticed a deformity in her upper back four years ago. The deformity was gradual and progressive, eventually affecting her appearance.

He also explained “This type of scoliosis is caused by an abnormal curvature of the spine, which can result from factors such as genetics, muscle weakness, and hormonal imbalances.”

She was admitted to A.J. Hospital & Research Centre for the surgery. She underwent a complex 12-level spine fixation and scoliosis correction surgery. The surgery, performed by a team of 12 medical professionals, was successful, allowing Shreya to walk without pain immediately afterward. After a 12-day hospital stay, she was discharged and is currently recovering. A full recovery is expected.

Dr. Prashanth Marla, Medical Director of A.J. Hospital & Research Centre, congratulated the team and stated, “Shreya’s story serves as a reminder that scoliosis is a treatable condition. With the right treatment, individuals with scoliosis can lead normal and active lives.”

