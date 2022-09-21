Sudan National living in Bluru Arrested for Supplying Drugs to Locals in Mluru

Sudan National living in Bluru Arrested for Supplying Drugs to Locals in M’luru

Mangaluru: Recalling the case, where the CCB police had arrested four persons, including a woman on 15 June 2022, on the charges of purchasing MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) commonly known as ecstasy from Bengaluru and transporting it in a car for sale in Mangaluru in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district.

Those arrested were Mohammed Rameez, 24, Abdul Ravoof, 35, from Uppala in Kasaragod, Mohiddeen Rashid, 24, from Shiriya in Kasaragod, and Sabitha, aka Chinchu aka Sameera, 25, from Madiwala in Bengaluru. On reliable information, a team of police officials, led by inspector Mahesh Prasad and sub-inspector Pradeep T R, searched a car near Padil and seized 125 grams of MDMA worth approximately Rs 6 lakh.

25-year-old LUAL DANIEL JUSTIN BOULO, an origin of the Republic of South Sudan

In addition, the police had also seized six mobile phones, a digital weighing machine and the car used for the crime.

Among the arrested Mohammed Rameez was booked in two cases under the NDPS Act in the Konaje police station limits last year and was released from jail six months ago. It was learnt that Abdul Ravoof was arrested in 2018 at the Mangaluru Rural Police station under the NDPS Act and Arms Act.

The accused were produced before a court and were remanded to seven-day police custody, after cases were registered the CCB thoroughly interrogated the accused as to who supplied them the MDMA, and after the accused revealed the person’s name, the police arrested a Republic of South Sudan national, 25-year-old LUAL DANIEL JUSTIN BOULO, residing at # 304, Ashraya Layout, 4th Cross, Gunjur Palya, Bengaluru.

Lual Boulo was produced before the Court on 21 September, and has been remanded under police custody, until further notice.

